Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star LB impressed with Michigan

There’s no doubt Michigan’s staff and team is fully immersed in preparation for their upcoming College Football Playoff battle against TCU. However, as you all know, recruiting never stops and several storylines have come up late this week.

Five-star LB holds Michigan in high regard

The Michigan Wolverines continue to find potential prospects for their 2024 recruiting class. One name atop their board is Jefferson (GA) linebacker Sammy Brown.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound five-star recruit took a visit to Michigan over the summer and continues to show interest in the Wolverines. Brown caught up with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) regarding his interest.

“It was awesome,” Brown said regarding his summer visit to Michigan. “I love Ann Arbor and the facilities were awesome. I love coach Helow and coach Harbaugh.”

Brown is excited about Michigan’s energy throughout the program and hopes to get on campus for a game during the 2023 season. He has kept a keen eye on Michigan’s 2022 team and loves what Helow has done with the linebackers.

Brown is the nation’s No. 12 prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He would be a major piece to anyone’s 2024 recruiting class.

Michigan adds PWO: Jadyn Davis’ teammate

As if things couldn’t get better in Michigan’s recruitment of 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, it added his high school teammate — 2023 preferred walk-on Liam Groulx.

Blessed to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan! All Glory to God! #Committed #GoBlue @grant_newsome @GeorgeHelow @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/4KrUGgjDqV — Liam Groulx (@GroulxLiam) December 28, 2022

As a prospect, Groulx stands at 6-foot-1, 217 pounds and has 4.67 40-yard dash speed. The former freshman All-American by FBU (Football University) can only help Michigan’s chances with Davis.

Groulx will most likely come to Michigan as a project with the ability to play linebacker, tight end and special teams. He received other offers from Dayton and Presbyterian College.

3 four-stars include Michigan in top-five lists

The Wolverines solidified themselves in the recruitments of three 2024 four-star prospects this week: athlete Boo Carter, in-state linebacker Jeremiah Beasley and in-state prospect athlete Jacob Oden.

Carter put Michigan in his top list alongside Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio State and Colorado. Beasley’s list consists of Michigan, Kentucky, Michigan State, Tennessee and Pittsburgh. Finally, Oden’s top five list is Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State and Tennessee.

With Carter a native of Tennessee, the Volunteers may be the program to beat here. However, don’t rule out Michigan, as he saw Ann Arbor this fall for Michigan’s win over MSU. He also plans to use all his five official visits before making a commitment.

Meanwhile, Michigan sits in a very good spot with the two in-state prospects. Both have been to Ann Arbor on multiple occasions and will likely be back before making any decision.

While all three recruitments as far from over, Michigan is in position for official visits and potential commitments down the road.