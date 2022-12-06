Recruiting Roundup: Top-100 prospect sets official visit

While the Michigan Wolverines’ staff was not able to go on the road last week due to the Big Ten Championship, winning it for the second straight year is a better recruiting pitch than any in-home visit.

On today’s recruiting roundup, we will discuss a few prospects who the staff should be seeing in the near future.

Top-100 ATH sets official visit

During the coaching turnover from Scott Frost to interim Mickey Joseph to new hire Matt Rhule, Nebraska lost its highest-ranked commit in 2023 Lincoln East (NE) four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. In the aftermath of his decommitment, Michigan reached out to secure an official visit, per 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($).

Coleman will take his official visit to Ann Arbor for the weekend starting on Dec. 16. He is impressed by the program’s recent success.

“Obviously I love that coaching staff, I love (Jim) Harbaugh and they’re a hard, disciplined team,” Coleman said. “They’ve been doing amazing things.

At 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, Coleman could play a variety of positions including edge, wide receiver and even cornerback. He said Michigan is not ruling any position out.

“They have a good plan for me and how they want to use me, whether that’s offense or defense. They haven’t put a label on it. I talk to both sides of the ball.”

The news that Michigan was in contact with Coleman did come out right after four-star Collins Acheampong flipped to Miami, so it does seem like it would prefer him at edge.

Coleman will take his NCAA-allowed second official visit to Nebraska this weekend and said he is not going to make his decision until the February signing period.

2024 four-star LB puts Michigan in top 10

Lovejoy (TX) 2023 four-star linebacker Payton Pierce recently released a list of his top 10 schools that included Michigan.

Other schools on the list include Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas and Texas A&M. Pierce spoke with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich about why the Wolverines made the list even though he hasn’t visited yet ($).

“They are kind of my wildcard and only school on my list I have not visited yet,” Pierce said. “I really like coach Helow. I love their style, very physical and have the offense compliments the defense. It feels like the whole culture of the team is together and thinks that plays with a tough physical blue collar approach. This was shown against Ohio State.”

Pierce is actively trying to make it up to Ann Arbor to see it firsthand, though.

“They are the one school I really want to study and look into way more as I try to make my decision by May or June,” said Pierce. “We are trying to come up with a date.”

Oklahoma is the presumed leader for Pierce right now with both Crystal Ball predictions in for the Sooners.

2024 five-star CB impressed with Michigan’s success

Glenville High School in Ohio has traditionally not been kind when sending their players to Michigan. After two straight wins over Ohio State though, the staff is trying to change that with 2024 five-star cornerback Bryce West. He recently spoke with TMI’s Marich about his thoughts on Michigan and their victory over the Buckeyes. ($).

“It was definitely an impressive win because you don’t take Ohio State as a team who would lose twice in a row to the same team,” West said. “Great team win. You could see that all the guys were on the same page.”

West took notice of how Michigan’s players performed and reacted to adversity.

“They’re a powerhouse team and school as a whole,” West said. “They’re an aggressive team that knows their assignments and the teamwork is always there. With Michigan, nobody is ever dropping their heads and always straight to the next play.”

West has already been to Ann Arbor for a few visits and is looking to get back soon.

“I definitely plan to visit again eventually,” West said. “I don’t have any set dates, but would definitely love to get down there.”

Ohio State is, of course, the Crystal Ball leader for West with both Crystal Ball predictions.