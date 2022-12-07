Michigan offers transfer portal TE Josh Cuevas

The Michigan Wolverines have been active in the transfer portal since the window opened up on Monday. They already acquired a commitment from former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, sent an offer to former Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart, and have now offered former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.

It was a pleasure talking Michigan Football with @grant_newsome. #6 from the University of Michigan! pic.twitter.com/BwruZF0MbZ — Josh Cuevas (@JCuev_80) December 7, 2022

Cuevas is listed at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, according to his profile on Cal Poly’s website. He is from Los Angeles, California, and was not recruited out of high school as a member of the 2021 class.

During his true freshman season, Cuevas played in three games and caught four passes for 56 yards. This past season as a redshirt freshman, he played in 11 games and caught 57 passes for 663 yards and six touchdowns.

Along with Michigan, he already holds other offers from Illinois, Washington, Utah, Nevada and Arizona State.

Michigan is in need of a tight end after the departures of Erick All and Louis Hansen, and Luke Schoonmaker will likely head to the NFL after this season, too. That leaves the cupboard pretty bare with Colston Loveland and Max Bredeson as the only returning contributors with significant playing time. Behind them are Matthew Hibner, Marlin Klein, and members of the 2023 class, four-star Deakon Tonielli and three-star Zack Marshall.