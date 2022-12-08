2024 four-star TE Hogan Hansen commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh, Grant Newsome and the Michigan Wolverines added a versatile piece to their 2024 class on Thursday when four-star tight end Hogan Hansen announced his commitment to the program on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder hails from Bellevue, Washington on the West Coast. He chose Michigan over other significant offers from Florida, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Miami, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington.

He earned his offer from the Wolverines back in April and has been among their top targets at the tight end position ever since. He visited back in October for the Penn State game and had spoke with 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman ($) after he committed on what stood out on his trip to Ann Arbor.

“I picked Michigan because I love their culture,” said Hansen. ”While there, I could see how all of them were focused on the team and the team’s success, which means a lot for me, along with having good interactions with all the coaches. And I feel I have a great connection with coach Newsome.”

“I knew it was the place for me at the Penn State game. I already had a great feeling towards it after my summer visit and the atmosphere at the game and everything that the player’s parents were saying really helped.”

Huffman scouted Hansen back in September and had this to say:

Hansen does what you want a tight end in a run-heavy offense- he opens holes, he seals off the edge when necessary and helps his back get yards when they need his block. But since it is a heavy ground game, he won’t ever get the targets or touches other tight ends in the region will get. But Hansen makes such a big impact defensively too, drawing double and even some triple teams to allow other players in the front seven to end plays. Hansen also looks like he’s gotten bigger and stronger from the spring 7v7 circuit. With all of his offers to play tight end, Hansen’s future is clearly on offense, but he makes a big impression from his edge spot.

Hansen is ranked No. 267 overall, No. 15 at the tight end position and No. 3 from the state of Washington on 247Sports’ composite. Michigan’s junior class is now ranked No. 13 overall with other commitments from four-star linebacker Mason Curtis, four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton and unranked German defensive lineman Manuel Beigel.

You can check out all the highlights from the newest Wolverine on his Hudl page.