Michigan’s transfer portal wish list: Who makes sense for the Wolverines?

Free agency has opened in college football as players are hopping into the transfer portal and are looking for new homes.

The Michigan Wolverines have already been aggressive early in the period signing former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Hamilton. They’ve also reportedly extended offers to former Coastal Carolina edge Josiah Stewart and former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.

Who else could be on Michigan’s radar? Let’s take a look at some names that make sense for the Wolverines.

Virginia CB Fentrell Cypress II

According to reports from On3 and 247Sports, Jim Harbaugh and his staff are showing interest in a top player in the portal, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II out of Virginia.

Olu Oluwatimi’s former teammate was the 11th-rated corner in the country, per PFF’s coverage rating. He allowed zero touchdowns and only 18 receptions all season. Cypress II earned All-ACC second-team honors this season.

With DJ Turner potentially turning pro and Gemon Green not yet committed to returning for a sixth season, Michigan could be left with a hole at one of the corner spots in 2023. Luckily, Will Johnson is living up to his five-star status and Mike Sainristil will return as the nickel corner, but a little extra help from a guy like Cypress II wouldn’t hurt the Michigan depth chart.

Nebraska LB Earnest Hausmann

Hausmann was a true freshman at Nebraska this season and despite the regime change, he saw time in every game and was eventually a starter. He finished his first collegiate season with 54 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Ironically, his best game of the season came against the Wolverines where he had 10 tackles and a sack.

Having been offered by Mike Macdonald and the Michigan staff in Feb. 2021, it would make sense for the Wolverines to reach out. We’ve seen the revolving door of edge rushers Jesse Minter has thrown at offenses this year and Hausmann could be added to that in 2023. He’d need to beef up, but he already added 15 pounds to his frame his freshman season.

Stanford OT Myles Hinton

The Hinton name is well known in Ann Arbor. Chris moved on from Michigan to the NFL after the 2021 season and was a five-star recruit. Myles was heavily recruited while his brother played here. Many thought the four-star recruit was all but guaranteed to go blue, but he committed to Stanford in a move that shocked many.

Even though Michigan already earned a commitment from the aforementioned Hamilton, you can never have too many offensive linemen. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Hinton could have the chance to finally don the maize and blue like his brother previously did.

Western Michigan edge Andre Carter

With decisions upcoming for Mike Morris, Taylor Upshaw and Eyabi Okie, Michigan could be in need of edge rushers heading into next season.

Andre Carter would be a nice addition to this room in their stead. He had seven sacks and 70 tackles this season in the MAC. And at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, he has the size to play at the Power 5 level. The Cass Tech and Detroit native would have some former teammates in Ann Arbor that could nudge him to the Wolverines if he ends up earning an offer.