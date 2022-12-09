2023 Nebraska LB commit Hayden Moore expected to visit Michigan this weekend

According to a report by 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($), the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating an unofficial visit this weekend from 2023 three-star linebacker Hayden Moore.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Aurora, Colorado has been committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers since June, but that was when Scott Frost was still the head coach of the program. Matt Rhule has since taken over and is still recruiting him, as he and his staff took an in-home visit with Moore earlier this week.

After his unofficial visit to Ann Arbor this weekend, according to Angulo, Moore is set to officially visit Texas A&M next weekend. He still plans to sign his letter of intent during the early signing period, which opens up the following Wednesday, Dec. 21.

In 12 games during his senior season with Regis Jesuit, Moore racked up 197 total tackles, 95 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one interceptions, according to his Twitter. This follows a junior year where he compiled 111 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and two pass deflections.

Michigan is looking to close out the 2023 class with a few flips, and Moore is definitely one of the top candidates. Michigan offered him back in May, before he committed to Nebraska, so the Wolverines should theoretically have a better shot of landing him than Texas A&M, which offered him back in October.

It is interesting his visit to Michigan is an unofficial one while the A&M visit is an official. Having a prospect all the way from Colorado come to town on his own dime goes to show how interested in the program he is. Will it result in a flip? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, you can check out his senior season highlight reel below.