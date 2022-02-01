Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: In-state target making commitment this Friday

The traditional National Signing Day is tomorrow, in case you didn’t notice. It’s not hard to miss with how little emphasized it is anymore, and the Michigan Wolverines are not expected to be at the forefront of the action.

Instead, they are mainly focusing on the 2023 class, including some new top targets. We will hone in on a few of them on today’s Recruiting Roundup.

In-state three-star set to decide Friday

The No. 7 player in the state of Michigan for the 2023 class, Dexter’s Cole Cabana, is set to announce his college decision this Friday, per 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($).

Michigan offered the three-star running back a couple weeks ago following a visit and have stolen the momentum from Michigan State since then. Once holding 100% of the Crystal Balls, news of Cabana’s announcement has caused the predictions to flip in Michigan’s favor, including Trieu’s.

Cabana broke out in his junior season, rushing for 1,688 yards and 24 touchdowns while also catching 32 passes for 368 yards and four more touchdowns. He was recently clocked running a 4.34 and 4.35 in the 40-yard dash at the Rising Stars camp.

Four-star EDGE enjoys first trip to Ann Arbor

One of the new 2023 defensive line targets emerging after Mike Elston was hired is Texas four-star Enow Etta, who didn’t waste time getting up to see Ann Arbor last weekend. Etta caught up with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich about the visit ($).

“We kind of just toured the campus and saw all the facilities. Met a lot of the staff and did a photoshoot,” Etta said.

Etta was very high on the facilities, calling them “my favorite I have seen.” He also got to speak with head coach Jim Harbaugh, who told him to “keep on my path and keep doing what I’m doing.”

Following the visit, Etta told Marich that Michigan now sits in the top five of his recruitment. Etta also holds offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Florida State, Kansas State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Stanford, TCU, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. Texas and Texas A&M are conspicuously missing from his list, however.

Top-100 ATH looking to visit Michigan soon

It’s not being discussed enough Michigan has a legit shot with 2023 Pennsylvania four-star athlete Rodney Gallagher. TMI’s Steve Lorenz recently did some digging and found that Gallagher is highly interested in the Wolverines ($).

“I am hearing from coach Clinkscale regularly,” Gallagher said. “I’m planning on visiting Michigan after my basketball season is over.”

A standout on the gridiron, Gallagher is also a stud basketball player, holding nine scholarships to play hoops in college.

At 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Gallagher most likely projects to cornerback at the next level. Michigan was one of the first schools to offer him, almost two years ago. Getting him up on campus in the spring will be huge for Michigan’s chances in landing the No. 81 player in the country.