Thursday Recruiting Roundup: 2023 five-star OL lists Michigan in top 7

The last few days have come with an assortment of news surrounding the Michigan Wolverines’ football coaching staff, with new hires and some existing members of the staff getting promoted or shuffled to a new position.

Now that the coaching positions are filled on all fronts, that should make it easier for the Wolverines to get reorganized on the recruiting trail. But even with all of that going on, there were a few items to take note of in terms of recruiting the past couple of days.

2023 five-star OL lists Michigan in top 7

2023 five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from Des Moines (Iowa) has narrowed his list of choices down to seven, with Michigan on that list, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Kadyn Proctor is down to 7️⃣ Schools!



The 6’8 330 OT from Des Moines, Iowa is ranked as the No. 5 Player in the 2023 Class (No. 1 OT)



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/Iyz6w9eUWm pic.twitter.com/hnwOKi1K6O — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 10, 2022

Michigan was the very first school to offer the 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman in March 2020. Proctor put out his first top list back in September and it did not include the Wolverines, But they have kept pushing and in mid-January, Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore visited Proctor on the recruiting trail.

In a story by Fawcett, Proctor had high praise for Moore and the way Michigan’s offensive line helped carry the team this past season.

“Michigan most ultimately because of coach Moore and what he has done with the O-line unit throughout one year,” Proctor said. “His guys led the team to a top four appearance this year.”

Desmond Ricks, No. 1 CB in 2024 class, receives offer from Michigan

The Wolverines recently extended an offer to Desmond Ricks, the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder already holds offers from several major schools, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State and many others.

Ricks plays at IMG Academy and will team up with Ellis Robinson III, the No. 2 ranked cornerback in the nation, to form one of the best high school tandems in the country on the defensive side of the ball.

Robinson also holds a Michigan offer and is transferring to IMG Academy from New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep.

Four-star class of 2023 S high on Wolverines

2023 four-star safety Braxton Myers, from Coppell, TX., recently revealed his top 12 schools, which included the Wolverines.

But Myers told On3’s Jeremy Johnson ($) he has a few favorites out of the 12, with Michigan among them along with Clemson, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, California and Texas.

The Wolverines offered Myers back in Jan. 2021 with Ron Bellamy, who just moved from safeties coach to wide receivers coach on the Michigan staff, as the coach recruiting him.

It will be interesting to see if Michigan can continue to remain in the mix for Myers. One Crystal Ball projection is currently in for the safety, with the lone projection having him land at Clemson.