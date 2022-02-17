Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Three-star ACC commit plans to visit Michigan soon

For the last several seasons, the Michigan Wolverines have made speed edge rushers a priority in recruiting, with those efforts showing up on the field on Saturdays. Since Mike Elston was hired this offseason as the defensive line coach, he has continued that focus by targeting numerous prospects who have the ability to get after quarterbacks.

Now Elston has a scheme to work with in light of the hiring of new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, whose scheme could look very similar to former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s. Elston and company will surely be looking to get prospects to Ann Arbor who would be a good fit as Wolverines, with one three-star who is committed to Louisville recently saying he is planning on visiting campus soon.

Louisville commit plans on visiting Michigan in March

Class of 2023 three-star defensive end Adonijah Green committed to the Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 21, but that hasn’t stopped him from being intrigued with Michigan’s recent offer.

The Wolverines extended that offer to Green on Feb. 3 as the 6-foot-5, 203-pounder from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, GA.) was one of several edge rushers to receive an offer from Elston around that time. Green told On3’s Tim Verghese ($) he has been in frequent communication with Elston and plans to visit next month.

“We’ve been texting a lot lately,” Green said. “He sent me the practice schedule. He wants me to come to not only one, but a couple other practices to see if I can see myself at the school.”

Green told Verghese he remains set on his commitment to the Cardinals but there will be a point and time where he will evaluate all of his options and evaluate whether Louisville will still be the best fit for him. He added the potential to see the field early at Michigan is a factor to consider when it comes to looking at the Wolverines.

“They said that they have no one on the roster that has my body frame, my length,” Green said. “So that puts me at an advantage when they put weight on me.”

There are several schools who are trying to flip Green, so more will be found out on whether Michigan can gain momentum with him if he follows through with his plans to visit.

Green is the 41st ranked EDGE in the nation in his class and the No. 51 ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports.

2023 four-star CB impressed with Michigan

Four-star class of 2023 cornerback from Florida Christian School (Miami, Fla.) Antonio Robinson received a Michigan offer this past August.

During the summer, the Wolverines hosted Robinson for an unofficial visit as he recently told On3’s EJ Holland ($) he left impressed with his experience. Robinson also told Holland he has kept close contact with Michigan since that visit, particularly with cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale, who visited Robinson’s high school last month during the contact period.

“I’ve been talking the most to coach Clink,” Robinson said. “He’s a great defensive backs coach. He told me that he needs me in my defense. He checks up on me and my family and asks how we’re doing. He makes sure I’m staying consistent with my workouts and things like that.”

According to Holland, Robinson has 14 visits planned during March and April and is keeping in contact with several top programs.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound corner is the 28th ranked player at the position in his class and ranks as the No. 57 player overall in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.