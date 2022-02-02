2022 three-star RB Andrew Paul commits to Georgia over Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines were hoping to add one more running back to their 2022 class before everything was all said and done, but that won’t be happening as three-star target Andrew Paul just announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder from Dallas, Texas was a late-bloomer in this recruiting cycle. He exploded onto the scene after a monster senior season where he racked up 2,616 rushing yards and 41 rushing touchdowns, and 14 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

He earned his Michigan offer the day after Christmas and a few top college football programs followed suit not long after. He received offers from Clemson, Georgia, Washington, Notre Dame and Oregon. It didn’t take him long to sort through his options, as he took officials visit to Michigan, Clemson and Georgia shortly after all that.

But at the end of the day, this is just another swing and miss for the Wolverines. They evaluated and offered him before almost everyone else and still came up short. Michigan now will look for more help at the running back position in the 2023 class, the transfer portal or both. There is no doubt the Wolverines wanted two in the 2022 class, so I would expect them to hit the position hard moving forward.