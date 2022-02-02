2022 Michigan commit Kevonte Henry flips to Big 12 program on National Signing Day

Michigan Wolverines 2022 football commit Kevonte Henry has officially flipped his decision and signed with the Oklahoma Sooners on National Signing Day.

BREAKING: Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger DE Kevonte Henry has signed with #Oklahoma and broke down why he chose the #Sooners https://t.co/stAvFVqNrz pic.twitter.com/iJJRpMxSAW — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 2, 2022

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, Calif. originally committed to the Wolverines back in late June after visiting a few weeks prior. But the four-star recruit held off on signing with Michigan in the early period in December and has not visited Michigan’s campus since last summer.

Henry’s primary recruiter at Michigan was former defensive line coach Shaun Nua, who left for the same position at USC in early January. Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was also involved in recruiting Henry, who recently left for the NFL to fill the defensive coordinator position for John Harbaugh’s staff on the Baltimore Ravens.

Michigan’s 22-player 2022 class ranks ninth in the country and third in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports’ composite.

The class should be complete barring the decision of five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who said he will not be making a decision until March. Currently, Crystal Ball projections lists Washington and Michigan as the favorites to land the 6-foot-5, 283-pounder, giving each school a 50-50 chance with four predictions in from writers.