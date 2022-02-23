It looks like a former Michigan quarterback is coming back to Ann Arbor to join head coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

According to Ant Wright, Denard Robinson will be taking a role in the player personnel department — as Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

Message I just got: "Denard Robinson will be named as Asst Dir Player Personnel. Announcement soon." — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) February 23, 2022

Robinson has recently carved out a career in the coaching realm. The past two years he’s been with the Jacksonville Jaguars — in 2020 Robinson was an offensive quality control coach, and in 2021 he was a college scouting assistant.

Robinson had a memorable career at Michigan and holds the NCAA record for career rushing yards by a quarterback with 4,495 yards. Robinson, 31, will be working with new Michigan Director of Player Personnel Albert Karschnia, who came to UM via Central Michigan.