 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Denard Robinson named Michigan assistant director of player personnel

New, 8 comments

Shoelace is headed back home.

By Trevor Woods
Ohio State Buckeyes v Michigan Wolverines 11-24-2012 Photo by David Dermer/Diamond Images/Getty Images

It looks like a former Michigan quarterback is coming back to Ann Arbor to join head coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

According to Ant Wright, Denard Robinson will be taking a role in the player personnel department — as Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

Robinson has recently carved out a career in the coaching realm. The past two years he’s been with the Jacksonville Jaguars — in 2020 Robinson was an offensive quality control coach, and in 2021 he was a college scouting assistant.

Robinson had a memorable career at Michigan and holds the NCAA record for career rushing yards by a quarterback with 4,495 yards. Robinson, 31, will be working with new Michigan Director of Player Personnel Albert Karschnia, who came to UM via Central Michigan.

Next Up In Michigan Football Recruiting

Loading comments...