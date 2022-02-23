It looks like a former Michigan quarterback is coming back to Ann Arbor to join head coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff.
According to Ant Wright, Denard Robinson will be taking a role in the player personnel department — as Assistant Director of Player Personnel.
Message I just got: "Denard Robinson will be named as Asst Dir Player Personnel. Announcement soon."— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) February 23, 2022
Robinson has recently carved out a career in the coaching realm. The past two years he’s been with the Jacksonville Jaguars — in 2020 Robinson was an offensive quality control coach, and in 2021 he was a college scouting assistant.
Robinson had a memorable career at Michigan and holds the NCAA record for career rushing yards by a quarterback with 4,495 yards. Robinson, 31, will be working with new Michigan Director of Player Personnel Albert Karschnia, who came to UM via Central Michigan.
With Denard Robinson coming back to Michigan here's Shoelace destroying Notre Dame's soul pic.twitter.com/q7ymWMNlSb— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) February 23, 2022
