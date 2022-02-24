Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Five-star WR planning third visit to Ann Arbor this offseason

The Michigan Wolverines continue to try to build momentum on the recruiting trail as the end of the dead period nears.

While the Michigan coaching staff has undergone some recent changes, assistant coach Ron Bellamy has wasted no time making an impact since being moved from safeties to wide receivers coach. According to On3’s EJ Holland ($), Bellamy is making 2023 five-star Gulliver Prep (Miami, Fla.) wide receiver Jalen Brown one of his overall top priorities.

Brown, the No. 4 ranked receiver in the 2023 class and the No. 9 player in the state of Florida, has already visited the Wolverines twice — once last summer and another time during Michigan’s Sept. 11 game against Washington. He told Holland he is planning on getting back to Ann Arbor for a third visit this offseason. He is also planning to take visits to several other schools as well.

The five-star also has a unique relationship with Michigan legend Desmond Howard, as Howard’s sons also attend Gulliver Prep. Brown, however, admits the two have not spoken about Michigan with one another, as Howard is letting Brown go through his process.

“His sons go to my school, so I know him pretty well,” Brown said. “He comes out and helps the football team here and there. We see him a lot. He’s helped me with some receiving work and with returning. I’ve learned a lot. He was an amazing player. He has a lot of knowledge. I can pick his brain put it into my game.”

Even though schools like Florida State and Miami are much closer to home for Brown than Michigan, he told Holland distance isn’t a deciding factor in his recruitment.

“Distance isn’t really a factor for me. It’s more about wherever is the best fit for me. My big factors are education, being able to develop me, playing time and trust,” Brown said.

Four-star OL to make return visit to Ann Arbor in March

Michigan is set to host several prospects on campus in March during the recruiting quiet period, when schools can only make in-person contact with recruits on campus.

According to Holland ($), one of those will be 2023 four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green, as he will make a return visit to Michigan March 12.

Green visited Michigan before the dead period and came away so impressed that the Wolverines emerged as one of the top contenders to land the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder from Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Michigan is currently in a battle with Oklahoma for Green, but Holland mentioned Green has continued to build a strong relationship with co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore.

Green is also slated to visit Baylor in March and will take a trip to see Brian Kelly and LSU in early April, but Michigan should be able to remain in the mix to land him.