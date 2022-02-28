2023 Michigan recruiting position previews: Quarterback

The 2023 class has taken center stage in college football recruiting, and Michigan is set to capitalize off a generational season and bring in a top-rated group of prospects once again.

This series will break down Michigan’s targets at each position, categorized into different groups. The first group will list any commits Michigan has at the position so far. The next will identify the top overall target at the position, which considers both the coaches’ interest in the player and the likelihood he chooses Michigan.

Following “Top Target” will be “In the Mix”, which will include the group of players Michigan is in good standing with and would be takes if they wanted to commit today. Following that are the “Longshots”, who are elite players Michigan has work to do with but would make room for in the class. Finally we have “Under the Radar”, which are lower-rated prospects who may be Plan Bs if the guys above don’t work out.

With all that out of the way, let’s get into the quarterbacks.

Overview

This list easily could have just said “Dante Moore” and be over. Michigan has only offered four quarterbacks this cycle. Two are elite five-stars Arch Manning and Malachi Nelson. The third is a three-star from New England named William Watson III who just committed to Nebraska.

The fourth is Moore, who the Wolverines offered almost four years ago at this point. They’re putting all their work into landing the local five-star and if they don’t, there is going to be a big hole to fill in this class. After taking two development quarterbacks in 2022, Michigan is hoping to upcycle with a big name to follow JJ McCarthy whenever he leaves.

Top Target

Detroit King (MI) Dante Moore - Five-star, No. 6 overall, No. 3 QB

As said above, Michigan is almost solely focusing on Moore in the class. His recruitment isn’t as positive toward the Wolverines as you’d like given the amount of attention he is getting from the staff. Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU and plenty of others are also going after him hard, with the Irish being the biggest threat at this point.

The word is Moore’s relationship with Notre Dame offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees is much stronger than Matt Weiss. This will be have be more of a group effort on Michigan’s side, with Ron Bellamy taking a large role now that he’s moved to offense and a heavy dose of Jim Harbaugh.

The bright side is Moore doesn’t seem close to a decision, so any momentum Notre Dame may have can easily dissipate. Whatever visits Moore takes in the spring will play a big factor as well, though he has been to Ann Arbor several times at this point.

In the Mix

There aren’t really any other quarterbacks in the mix, considering Michigan hasn’t offered other quarterbacks who aren’t committed elsewhere.

Longshots

Pittsburg (CA) Jaden Rashada - Five-star, No. 35 overall, No. 5 QB

Briarwood Christian (AL) Christopher Vizzina - Four-star, No. 63 overall, No. 7 QB

Lincoln (WA) Gabbari Johnson - Four-star, No. 209 overall, No. 12 QB

Ravenwood (TN) Chris Parson - Four-star, No. 300 overall, No. 16 QB

At the most, the only information that has come out about this group of prospects is Michigan has been keeping tabs on their development periodically. Michigan has connections at Ravenwood after landing Junior Colson and Myles Pollard from the school in the last two cycles, but Parson is committed to Florida State right now.

Notre Dame is also pursuing Vizzina heavily and if he wanted to commit to the Irish, it could eliminate them for the Moore sweepstakes, which would be huge.

Under the Radar

De La Salle (MI) Brady Drogosh - Three-star, No. 44 QB

Drogosh has picked up a handful of MAC offers, as well as Maryland and Indiana. He’s a dual-threat quarterback, running for 1,700 yards last season despite being 6-foot-5. He could be an interesting project to take late if Michigan misses out on Moore.