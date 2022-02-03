Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Three-star in-state ATH announcing commitment tonight

As expected, Wednesday’s National Signing Day was a quiet one for the Michigan Wolverines football program as its 2022 class is essentially wrapped up, with its 22-member class all signing in the early period in December.

Michigan commit Kevonte Henry did flip to Oklahoma on signing day. Running back target Andrew Paul signed with Georgia, but neither of those moves came as a huge surprise.

What did come as a huge surprise on National Signing Day was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh telling the program he would be making a return to the Wolverines after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings on the same day, when momentum seemed to be favoring him ending up in Minnesota.

On the heels of that news, class of 2023 three-star athlete Khamari Anderson (Cass Tech, Mich.) announced on his Twitter account he will be announcing his college decision on Thursday night at 5 p.m.

ANNOUNCING MY COMMITMENT AT 5pm EST TOMORROW!! — Khamari Anderson (@espn_mar05) February 3, 2022

Anderson, the brother of Michigan offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, breaking that news right after the announcement of Harbaugh’s return seems to be no coincidence, as 247Sports’ Crystal Ball projects that he will commit to the Wolverines. However, the lone projection is a few months old now, so we will see what happens here.

In mid-January, Anderson announced Michigan in his top three school choices along with Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 21 tight end in the class, but he also plays defensive end at Cass Tech.

Five-star target comments on Harbaugh news

Reactions poured in from all over social media after the Harbaugh news broke on Wednesday night, but one in particular was noteworthy from a top Michigan target.

On a page called “wolverine.recruiting” on Instagram, the account shared the report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter announcing Harbaugh had informed the university he will be returning. In the comments, 2023 five-star athlete and top Michigan target Nyckoles Harbor (Washington, DC) commented “thank you” while also sharing Schefter’s report on his story.

The No. 29 overall player in the class is a tremendous athlete with several major offers on the table, but him reacting to the news that Harbaugh is remaining in Ann Arbor is a positive sign for Michigan.

Michigan in top five for OL target

On Tuesday, Michigan 2023 offensive line target Sam Pendleton announced his top five schools on Twitter. Along with Michigan, the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has Penn State, Clemson, NC State and Virginia Tech on his list of finalists.

Michigan offered Pendleton back in November and he was in Ann Arbor the weekend of the Michigan-Ohio State game to watch the Wolverines defeat the Buckeyes. After that visit, Pendleton told On3’s Tim Verghese ($) Michigan was at “the very top” of his list.

“I had a really, really impactful weekend going and seeing (Michigan) and talking to the coaches and Michigan’s at the very top for me right now and I don’t see a lot knocking it off,” Pendleton said at the time.

Currently, all four of the 247Sports’ Crystal Ball projections has Pendleton choosing Clemson, so it will be interesting to see if Michigan can make any headway to make a push for the prospect from North Carolina.