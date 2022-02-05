2023 in-state three-star RB Cole Cabana commits to Michigan

Just three days after reaffirming his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, head coach Jim Harbaugh and the football program received a commitment on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class from in-state three-star running back Cole Cabana.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder from Dexter chose Michigan over Michigan State. He also held other offers from Cincinnati, Pitt, Purdue, Louisville, West Virginia, Syracuse and more.

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart offered Cabana a scholarship after he visited Ann Arbor back in January for the Wolverines’ first big recruiting event of the year. His solid relationship with Hart, along with the Spartans hiring a brand new running backs coach just a couple weeks ago, all helped Michigan land his commitment.

Cabana had a great junior season for Dexter High School, rushing for 1,688 yards and 24 touchdowns, as well as 32 receptions for 368 yards and four touchdowns. The speedster is also on the track and field team and recently ran a verified 4.34 40-yard dash time. He has also clocked in a 6.85 60-meter dash and a 10.69 100-meter dash.

His speed, along with his body frame, will certainly go a long way on the gridiron. One more season of high school football and an offseason in Michigan’s strength and conditioning program will do wonders for Cabana. As long as he’s able to maintain that top-end speed, I wouldn’t be surprised if he is an immediate contributor in the return game, along with receiving snaps here and there on offense.

Cabana is the No. 7 prospect in the state of Michigan, the No. 22 running back and No. 362 overall on 247Sports’ composite. He is the first running back to commit to Michigan’s 2023 class, which is now ranked No. 5 overall.

The Wolverines hope to take another after getting just one in the 2022 class, but getting an in-state and versatile player like Cabana this early in the cycle is a phenomenal way to kick things off.

You can check out junior year highlights of Cabana’s in the video below.