Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Priority in-state prospect puts Wolverines in top 10

The new year has been unexpectedly tumultuous for Michigan football. With all of the coaching changes and NFL flirtations, it’s stunted Michigan’s momentum on the recruiting trail. That hasn’t completely stopped any positive news coming through, though.

In-state four-star puts Michigan in top 10

Michigan has done well at Cass Tech for a long time and is looking to continue that streak with 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson. Recently Thompson announced a top 10 that included Michigan. Along with Michigan, Thompson included Pitt, Penn State, Arkansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, Georgia, USC, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt.

Having already been to Michigan a few times, Thompson says his focus is getting to the schools on his list he hasn’t seen in person yet.

“I want to visit all the rest of the schools in my top ten which are Penn State, Arkansas and USC, and go back up to Kentucky and Georgia,” Thompson told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($).

He’s not giving himself too much time to see those schools, though, revealing he “feel(s) like I want to commit at the end of March.”

Trieu says Michigan State and Kentucky are probably the leaders right now with Michigan having some ground to make up. The Spartans hired his former head coach Thomas Wilcher to an off-the-field role last offseason, and the Wildcats have been cleaning up in Michigan the last few cycles.

What could help Michigan in this race is a couple of hires that Cass Tech recently made. Michigan football alums Dave Dawson and Khalid Hill were both announced as additions to the schools’ coaching staff yesterday.

The privilege of coaching at Cass Tech means a lot to me. My time at Cass as a Student-Athlete changed my life for the better. It’s a great honor to be named the Assistant Head Coach and I will do my part to make sure this program continues to be an elite powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/R8xxtGAPSC — Coach Daws (@DaveDawson_) February 7, 2022

Dawson is the offensive line coach as well as associate head coach, while Hill will be coaching the tight ends.

Having two former Wolverines in coaching positions there should provide a positive Michigan influence in the program again and will hopefully keep Cass Tech’s top talent in Southeast Michigan.

Michigan in the mix for top-50 player

After taking an unofficial visit to campus in January, Louisiana 2023 four-star safety Derek Williams holds Michigan in high regard. He spoke with On3’s Sam Spiegelman about why he thinks highly of Michigan, thanks in large part to Ron Bellamy ($).

“It was amazing up there,” said Williams about his visit to Ann Arbor. “The cold doesn’t matter. I want to play in the NFL, and if I want to play in the NFL I have to play in the cold.”

Bellamy is a Louisiana native himself, and is staying on top of Williams.

“Coach Bellamy is always hitting me up and he did (this morning). I like everything about coach Bellamy and he’s a great person,” Williams explained.

Texas, Alabama and LSU were also listed as contenders for Williams. He’s visited all four schools before, and will be making a trip to LSU soon to meet with the new staff.