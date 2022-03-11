Michigan football offer update: March 1-10

Welcome to a new recurring feature we’re starting at Maize n Brew. Every week, we’ll recap each offer made by the Michigan football staff to keep you as updated as possible on the new targets in each class. Today’s roundup has a bonus of including every offer the staff has made since the beginning of March.

2023

3/2 - Parish Episcopal (TX) Tre Williams - Three-star, No. 540 overall, No. 42 Edge

Williams was offered by Mike Elston after putting up 129 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks during his junior campaign. Other notable offers include Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Utah.

3/9 - Pinnacle (AZ) Elijah Page - Three-star, No. 496 overall, No. 40 OT

Michigan has history with Page’s high school after landing JD Johnson out of there a few years ago. Despite being a three-star, Page has an impressive list of offers. Other notable offers include Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Cincinnati, Colorado, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah and Washington.

2024

3/3 - IMG Academy (FL) David Stone - Five-star, No. 21 overall, No. 3 DL

Stone plays for IMG Academy but is originally from Oklahoma. The Sooners have all three of the Crystal Ball predictions so far. Other notable offers include Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, LSU, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and Wisconsin.

3/3 - Salpointe Catholic (AZ) Elijah Rushing - Four-star, No. 45 overall, No. 3 Edge

Rushing has been tabbed early on as one of the top edge rushers in his class. His older brother is a PWO at Oregon, which is also his only Crystal Ball prediction so far. Other notable offers include Arizona, Arizona State, Miami, Oregon, USC, Utah and Washington.

3/3 - Malvern Prep School (PA) Peter Jones - unranked OT

Jones is one of the first offers made by tight ends coach Grant Newsome. Other notable offers include Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia and West Virginia.

3/4 - Park City (UT) Blake Tabaracci - unranked LB

Tabaracci is the younger brother of Carson Tabaracci, a linebacker in the 2022 class Michigan also pursued. Carson stayed in-state, choosing the Utah Utes. Other notable offers include Arizona, Oregon State, Stanford, USC and Utah.

3/4 - St. Paul’s School (MD) Ernest Willor Jr. - unranked Edge

Mike Elston is the area recruiter for the DMV and is continuing to hand out several offers to defensive linemen in the region. Willor Jr. isn’t ranked right now as there are only preliminary rankings for the class of 2024, but he is a strong candidate for four-star status when they get updated. Other notable offers include Liberty, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

3/6 - Chattanooga Christian (TN) Boo Carter - unranked ATH

Carter plays both sides of the ball but is being recruited by most as a running back. Steve Clinkscale handed out the offer, though, so he may be a defensive back to Michigan. Other notable offers include Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbily, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

3/7 - Chillicothe (OH) Tayvion Galloway - unranked TE

Galloway was recently on campus for a visit, where he received his offer from Newsome. Other notable offers include Cincinnati, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.

3/9 - St. Louis University (MO) Ryan Wingo - Five-star, No. 3 overall, No. 1 WR

Wingo is one of the highest ranked players in his class at this juncture. 247Sports’ Allen Trieu believes Michigan will be able to get a visit from Wingo as Jay Harbaugh puts more effort into the St. Louis area. Other notable offers include Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

3/9 - Millikan (CA) Jordan Anderson - unranked WR

Anderson is listed as a wide receiver, but also plays cornerback for his high school team. It’s unclear where Michigan prefers him at this point. Other notable offers include Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Maryland, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, USC and Utah.

3/9 - Woodland (SC) Kam Pringle - unranked OT

In Pringle’s tweet announcing his offer, he said Taylor Lewan was his favorite player, which could help Michigan land him from a state where it doesn’t usually recruit well. South Carolina already has a Crystal Ball prediction for Pringle. Other notable offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

2025

3/6 - Rome (GA) Martels Carter - unranked S

Even though he’s only a freshman, Carter has already visited Michigan once last July. He eventually earned his offer and will likely be on campus again at some point over the next three years. Other notable offers include Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville and Ole Miss.