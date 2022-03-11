Previewing this weekend's recruiting visits for Michigan football

The Michigan Wolverines are hosting several prospects this weekend as spring practices for the football team are in full swing.

Here is a preview detailing the visitors who will step on campus in Ann Arbor over the next couple of days.

Cayden Green, class of 2023 four-star OT, Lee’s Summit North (Mo.)

Cayden Green, ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the state of Missouri, is starting to trend in the Wolverines’ direction and will make a second visit to Ann Arbor this weekend.

On Green’s first visit, which came a couple months back, he was extremely impressed with the Wolverines and with offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, telling On3’s Tim Verghese ($) at the time the Michigan visit was his favorite up to that point.

“It has probably been my favorite place so far,” Green said. ” Atmosphere was pretty cool. I enjoy coach Moore a lot. He seems like a very genuine guy. He seems like he coaches hard from what I heard, but you could tell it’s out of love. And then coach Harbaugh, I enjoyed him.”

Since then, Green and the Michigan coaching staff have seemed to strengthen their relationship even further to the point where the Wolverines are now considered to be in Green’s top two schools, according to Rivals’ Zach Libby ($).

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder took a visit to Oklahoma last weekend as the Sooners are also squarely in the mix for Green.

Winston Berglund, class of 2023 three-star S, Carmel (Ind.)

Winston Berglund will also be on campus over the weekend, a 2023 three-star safety from Indiana.

Berglund, the No. 12 ranked player in the state of Indiana received an offer from the Wolverines in February along with offers from 10 other schools within that same month.

There doesn’t seem to be a clear favorite right now for Berglund, so it will be interesting to see where the interest level is coming out of this weekend.

Berglund holds offers from a handful of other Big Ten schools (Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue), three SEC schools (Missouri, Vanderbilt, South Carolina) along with several others.

Sam Pendleton, class of 2023 four-star OT, Reagan (North Carolina)

Sam Pendleton joins Green as another 2023 four-star offensive lineman coming to campus this weekend.

This will not be Pendelton’s first trip to Michigan either, as he was at the Big House in November to witness the Wolverines’ 42-27 victory over Ohio State.

After that visit, Pendleton told On3’s Tim Verghese ($) he had an “impactful” weekend at Michigan and that the Wolverines were at the top of his list.

“It was really impactful this weekend,” Pendleton said. “I had a really, really impactful weekend going and seeing (Michigan) and talking to the coaches and Michigan’s at the very top for me right now and I don’t see a lot knocking it off.”

Currently, there are four Crystal Ball projections in for Pendelton, with all of them projecting him to land at Clemson.

While Pendleton has remained high on the Wolverines, it looks like it will still take a strong push to steer him away from Clemson, and maybe another impactful weekend in Ann Arbor could help lead him to the Wolverines.

Deakon Tonielli, class of 2023 three-star TE, Oswego (Ill.)

Deakon Tonielli, a three-star class of 2023 tight end, will make another visit to Ann Arbor this weekend after also visiting Michigan during the weekend of the Ohio State game.

Jay Harbaugh is the primary recruiter for Tonielli. Michigan offered the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder back in August.

The Wolverines already have a tight end committed to the 2023 class in three-star Andrew Rappleyea, but new tight ends coach Grant Newsome and the coaching staff will likely add to the position group this class if possible.

If Michigan chooses to make a push for Tonielli, it would likely have a good shot to land him. But the Wolverines may wait to see what moves some other tight end targets in the class make first before pursuing strongly.

Tyler Gant, class of 2023 three-star DL, Christian Brothers College (Mo.)

Tyler Gant will be the only recruit visiting Ann Arbor this weekend without a Michigan offer, but the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder has garnered interest from several other Power 5 schools in his recruiting process, including a handful of Big Ten Schools.

Gant is the 13th ranked player in the state of Missouri and the 53rd ranked defensive lineman in the nation in his class.

There are several defensive line targets the Wolverines are eyeing and have offered, but it will be interesting to see if anything comes out of this weekend for Gant in terms of gaining another offer.

Nick Marsh, class of 2024 WR, River Rouge (MI)

A major target for the Wolverines in the 2024 class, four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh is set to make yet another visit to Ann Arbor this weekend.

Marsh, who has seen Michigan up close a handful of times, is being primarily recruited by Ron Bellamy and Steve Clinkscale. Having Bellamy now coaching the wide receivers definitely will not hurt in this recruitment.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Marsh has the requisite height and weight to be a deep ball receiver. He holds other offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.

Ryan Montgomery, class of 2025 QB, Findlay (OH)

Ryan Montgomery is a class of 2025 quarterback who will visit Michigan on Sunday.

Michigan was the very first school to offer Montgomery back in June, with Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame and other schools following.

His brother, Luke, recently committed to Ohio State’s 2023 class, but the Wolverines will try to make an early push for the talented 6-foot-3 quarterback.

After his Michigan visit, Montgomery also has visits scheduled for Notre Dame on March 19 and Ohio State on March 26, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.