Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Top targets enjoy weekend visit in Ann Arbor

It’s felt like Michigan hasn’t had much momentum on the recruiting trail in the past few weeks, but it hosted what turned out to be a pretty large group of visitors this past weekend. Reactions coming out of the weekend were very positive and could kick start some movement for Michigan recruiting in the coming weeks and months.

Top-100 OL sets official visit following weekend trip

The headliner of this group was Missouri 2023 four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green, who was making his second trip to Ann Arbor. Following the visit, The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich confirmed Green would be coming back for a third time ($).

Green told Marich he will take an official visit to Michigan on June 17-19. This is the first official visit Michigan has set up that I’m aware of. Ever since the NCAA allowed official visits in the spring/summer, Michigan has hosted a huge weekend of visitors in June. Don’t be surprised if you see that June 17 date start popping up more and more.

As far as Michigan’s chances with Green, this is definitely a good sign. Oklahoma has had the edge here for a while but these visits have pulled Michigan at least even with them. The official visit may be what tips the scales in the Wolverines’ favor.

Four-star OL enjoys return trip to Michigan

Another touted offensive lineman making his second trip to Ann Arbor was 2022 North Carolina four-star Sam Pendleton. Pendleton spoke with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong about his reaction to the visit ($).

“My weekend was amazing,” Pendleton said. “I really enjoyed my time in Ann Arbor. Some of the highlights would have to be my conversation and time with the Dean of Engineering, my time and conversations with coach (Sherrone) Moore and getting to be around the players.”

The mix of athletics and academics is something that is especially impressing Pendleton.

“I think the combination of great academic and the physical yet fundamental way that Michigan football is played makes me a good potential fit,” he said.

Michigan was in a good spot with Pendleton before he was offered by Clemson. Following that update, Clemson received a few Crystal Ball predictions for Pendleton. But that was at the end of January and he still hasn’t committed to the Tigers. The longer this goes, the better it looks for Michigan.

In-state four-star feels familiarity with Michigan

Playing for Cass Tech, 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson is very familiar with Michigan’s program. He spoke with TMI’s Marich to recap the relationships he already has with members of the team and new ones he’s building ($).

“Love Michigan’s hospitality,” Thompson said. “They check on me and everything. I talked to coach Clink, coach Bellamy and coach Elston. They all were telling me how they haven’t seen me in a minute and how I have to get there more and things like that.”

Asked about the best part of the visit, Thompson said knowing several local players on Michigan’s roster as either former teammates or opponents made the experience feel like home.

“How they have great tempo and the family welcoming environment,” Thompson said. “Raheem Anderson (is) my guy, Rayshaun Benny, No. 90 and Donovan Edwards.”

Thompson is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan for his class. His two Crystal Ball predictions are both in for Michigan State.