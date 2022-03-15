2023 three-star DL Brooks Bahr commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines picked up their first commitment in over a month this afternoon when Illinois 2023 three-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr announced his commitment.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder was offered by Michigan in early February by Mike Elston as part of his effort to expand the board with prospects that he particularly liked.

Despite not having an offer from Michigan at the time, Bahr actually visited Ann Arbor for a game last season. He was scheduled to be in town again tomorrow for an unofficial, but he may have come up a day earlier based on this announcement.

After the decommitment of four-star Joel Starlings, Bahr now becomes the first defensive line commit in the class. Michigan has six commits in the class overall, headlined by four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson. The Wolverines’ class is now ranked No. 12 overall on 247Sports’ composite and No. 5 in the Big Ten.

Check out Bahr’s junior season highlights below: