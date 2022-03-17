Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Michigan in the hunt for four-star Boston College decommit

The past week has been a busy one for Michigan Wolverines football on the recruiting trail, with several targets visiting last weekend and more set to step foot on campus in Ann Arbor within the next few days for visits. They also picked up their sixth commitment of the 2023 class when three-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr (Wilmette, Ill.) committed on Tuesday.

Here is a look some other developments on the Michigan football recruiting front.

Four-star DL considering Wolverines after decommitment from BC

On Monday, 2023 four-star defensive lineman (West Roxbury, Mass.) Boubacar Traore announced his decommitment from Boston College. And according to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn ($), Michigan is on the short list of schools with a chance to land him.

Traore told Dohn there is still a chance he ends up at Boston College but is planning to make a visit to Notre Dame in the near future.

He does not yet have a visit set up with Michigan, but defensive line coach Mike Elston recruited Traore when he was at Notre Dame and has continued to pursue him since being hired at Michigan.

“Just like the other schools, it’s a good school, great coaches,” Traore said of Michigan. “You look at the defensive ends they were able to produce out of there, like Rashan Gary, Aidan Hutchinson. Just the countless players they put out there in the NFL.”

Considering Notre Dame was the only school Traore discussed visiting, it makes sense for the Irish to be considered a slight frontrunner for now. But if Elston and the Wolverines choose to make a strong push, it’s possible Michigan could change that in time.

Traore is ranked as the 11th-best player at his position in his class and ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Massachusetts.

Top commit in Michigan’s 2023 class visits Florida

2023 four-star linebacker commit Raylen Wilson visited Florida earlier this week for one of the team’s spring practices.

Wilson was previously recruited by Dan Mullen’s staff at Florida, but new head coach Billy Napier had made Wilson a top priority as well, according to On3’s Corey Bender ($).

In an interview with Bender, Wilson said he remains committed to Michigan and is taking things a day at a time, but Florida and Georgia would be the main schools in the mix if he did decommit from Michigan.

“When the DC (Mike Macdonald) left, I wasn’t sure what I was going to do,” Wilson said of Michigan. “But when they brought in the new DC (Jesse Minter) and I talked to him over the phone, he told me it’s the same scheme they’ve been running because he used to coach for the Ravens, too.”

It’s never good when a committed player visits other schools, but this is what happens when you recruit top-100 prospects who are being recruited by blue bloods left and right. All the Wolverines can do is keep recruiting him like he is an uncommitted player and make him remember why he picked Michigan in the first place.