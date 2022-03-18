Michigan football offer update: March 11-17

Over the past week, Michigan football made several offers to targets spanning across three different classes as Maize n Brew works to provide weekly updates on offers the Michigan coaching staff send out.

Here is a recap of all offers made since March 11.

2023

Booker T. Washington (OK.) Micah Tease- Four-star, No. 127 overall, No. 12 ATH

Ron Bellamy, Steve Clinkscale and the Michigan Wolverines extended an offer to Tease on March 11. Oklahoma and Notre Dame have been in heavy pursuit of Tease, and two Crystal Ball projections have him staying in state and ending up with the Sooners.

Other notable offers for Tease include Florida, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC and Wisconsin.

Central High School (Ala.) Karmello English- Four-star, No. 18 3 overall, No. 21 WR

Bellamy offered English on March 15. In 2021, English helped lead high high school to a 7A state championship game, averaging over 15.1 yards per reception on the season.

There are no Crystal Ball projections in for English, but he has offers from a slew of schools, including Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee.

Fairmont Prep Academy (CA) Collins Acheampong, unranked TE

Michigan offered the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Acheampong on March 15. Acheampong is unranked in the 247Sports composite rankings, but possesses the size and length to make an impact at the college level as he continues to progress.

With tight end commit Andrew Rappleyea setting other spring visit, Michigan will continue to keep in contact with multiple tight ends prospects.

Other notable offers for Acheampong include LSU, Miami and USC.

P.K. Yonge (Fla.) Jaren Hamilton, unranked WR

Hamilton received his Michigan offer on March 17 from Bellamy, on the same day he took a visit to the University of Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 178-pound receiver also has offers from Florida, Boston College, Tennessee, Purdue, Mississippi State and others.

2024

Chandler (AZ) Dylan Raiola, five-star, No. 27 overall, No. 3 QB

The Wolverines extended an offer to one of the top players in the 2024 class on March 14.

Raiola is the son of former Nebraska All-American and longtime Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola.

Dominic’s brother (Dylan’s uncle), Donovan Raiola, is on Scott Frost’s coaching staff at Nebraska, but several top schools are in pursuit of the five-star and it will be interesting to see if Michigan can gain any momentum on him.

Despite that, Raiola has one Crystal Ball projection in the favor of landing with Kirby Smart and Georgia, but that projection came last October.

USC, Texas, Nebraska, Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and many others have offered Raiola.

Charlotte Catholic (NC), Jack Larsen, three-star TE

Newly hired tight ends coach Grant Newsome offered Larsen on March 15.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder has other notable offers from Florida, Florida State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Christian Brothers College (MO), Jeremiah McClellan, four-star, 142 overall, No. 24 WR

Michigan’s coaching staff recently offered the 6-foot-1, 185-pound McClellan.

McClellan doesn’t have a ranking on 247Sports, but is a four-star on Rivals and has offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Iowa and Arizona State, among others.

Mater Dei (CA), Elijah Brown, four-star, No. 35 overall, No. 4 QB

Michigan was the latest team to offer Brown on March 16, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback from Santa Ana, Calif.

Brown’s offer list also includes Arizona, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, UCLA, USC and Utah.

Carlsbad (CA), Julian Sayin, five-star, No. 5 overall, No. 2 QB

Sayin is another highly ranked quarterback the Wolverines will try to build an early relationship with as Michigan offered him on March 16.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback already has several notable offers in Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame, Georgia, Penn State and Michigan State, among others.

Parish Episcopal School (TX), Caleb Mitchell Irving, four-star, No. 67 overall, No. 8 DL

Irving received his Michigan offer from Mike Elston and company on March 13.

In 2021, the 6-foot-2, 255-pounder made 35 tackles, forced a fumble and recorded a sack for his high school team.

Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas and Baylor are other notable schools who have extended an offer to Irving.

Carrollwood Day (FL), Anthony Carrie, four-star, No. 33 overall, No. 3 RB

Carrie currently doesn’t have a ranking on 247Sports, but is ranked as a four-star recruit on Rivals. in the month of March alone he has racked up offers from Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Miami, Notre Dame and Michigan, with his offer from the Wolverines coming on March 17.

Carrie has a long list of offers from multiple other notable schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and others.

St. John Bosco (CA), Peyton Woodyard, five-star, No. 8 overall, No. 1 safety

Woodyard tweeted on March 17 he was “re-offered” by Michigan after a conversation with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan originally extended an offer to Woodyard last February.

The top-ranked safety in his class has offers from several marquee schools, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Penn State, Texas A&M and others.

2026

Corey Sadler, QB

Michigan recently offered a 2026 quarterback out of the state of Michigan in Corey Sadler.

Sadler still has a full high school football career ahead of him, but On3’s EJ Holland tweeted on Feb. 26 that Sadler is a future five-star in the 2026 class after seeing him during a camp.