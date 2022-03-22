Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Five-star OT sets decision date

Michigan put together another strong recruiting weekend, taking advantage of the Ohio Under Armour Regional to get some prospects to take the trip up to Ann Arbor for a quick visit. While these prospects were in the 2023 and 2024 classes, there’s still a big 2022 target out there who finally set his decision plans.

Five-star OT sets decision date

Michigan has been recruiting 2022 five-star Josh Conerly Jr. for a long time, stretching past both signing days as he continued to evaluate his options. Now, he’s finally ready to announce his decision on Friday, April 8.

JUST IN: 5⭐️ 2022 OT Josh Conerly Jr. will announce his college commitment LIVE April 8th on @CBSSportsHQ @joshuaconerlyjr is down to Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, and Washington.



— 247Sports (@247Sports) March 21, 2022

Conerly has narrowed his decision down to six schools: Michigan, Miami, USC, Oregon, Oklahoma and Washington.

After taking an official visit to Michigan for the Washington game back in September, Conerly took his remaining four in January and March to Oklahoma, Miami, Oregon and USC in that order.

Going that long without having Conerly on campus has made the likelihood he picks the Wolverines much lower than after the season when they were considered the favorite. Now USC has made up a lot of ground, with Miami also making some noise.

In-state four-star wins Alpha Dog at Regional

At the aforementioned Under Armour Regional in Ohio last weekend, West Bloomfield four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring took home the honors of Alpha Dog and earned an invite to the 2023 All-American game.

He and a group of West Bloomfield players recently stopped by a Michigan spring practice, he told 247Sports’ Brice Marich ($).

“Me and my teammates from West Bloomfield went to a spring practice and I got to see coach Sherrone Moore and the whole staff like coach Clinkscale,” Herring said. “We got to see the team in action and it was great to see Donovan (Edwards), Makari (Paige) and some of my former teammates get after it. It was also awesome seeing some of the young guys like Will Johnson, and Darrius Clemons, so it was good to see all them.”

Herring has been in discussion with Moore about where he envisions the young offensive linemen along the line.

“Coach Moore really has talked about my versatility. He sees me more of a guard or center, so he just said that they will figure out where will be the best spot for me.”

There are questions about where Herring falls on Michigan’s board, with concerns about his frame being raised. The Wolverines will have to decide if he’s a take or not soon with schools like Penn State ready to swoop in and grab him if they wait much longer.

2024 top-50 WR makes first trip to campus

Another participant in the Under Armour Regional came all the way from California for the chance to perform in front of coaches. 2024 four-star wide receiver Ryan Pellum also took the opportunity to visit Michigan’s campus while he was out east. He spoke to TMI’s Marich about the experience ($).

“It was amazing,” Pellum said about the visit. “I loved it up there and they loved me. I got watch the practice and got to talk with one of the players. He was really cool. It was nice.”

Pellum also got the chance to talk with his potential position coach, Ron Bellamy.

“It was really good,” said Pellum about meeting Bellamy. “We connected and he told me how he uses the receivers and how he lets them be themselves. It was really good.”

It’s still early in his recruitment, but Pellum has a national offer list. He earned an invite to the 2024 Under Armour All-American game based on his performance at the regional this past weekend.