Five-star OL highlights Michigan football’s midweek visitors

The Michigan Wolverines usually use the weekends to host their recruiting targets for obvious reasons, but this past week saw a handful of notable visitors in Ann Arbor that aren’t covered by our usual rundowns.

Thayer Academy (MA) Samson Okunlola - Five-star, No. 32 overall, No. 3 OT

For the rare five-star from Massachusetts, Michigan hasn’t been mentioned in this recruitment as much as you’d think. However, the Wolverines were able to get him on campus at the right time since he is considering trimming his list soon and hadn’t seen Ann Arbor in a while.

This visit made a big impression on Okunlola, as he recapped with 247Sports’ Brian Dohn ($), so this visit should help keep the Wolverines in the race for now.

American Heritage (FL) Mark Fletcher - Four-star, No. 137 overall, No. 8 RB

Like Okunlola, Fletcher is a prospect Michigan needed to get on campus to stay relevant in the recruitment. Mike Hart was able to get the four-star from Florida up for his first visit to campus. Miami and Penn State are out front for Fletcher right now, with Alabama keeping him on the back burner.

Milton Academy (MA) Andrew Rappleyea - Three-star, No. 373 overall, No. 19 TE

Since Jay Harbaugh was moved from tight ends to safeties coach, Rappleyea’s commitment to Michigan became very soft. He set three visits for the spring, to Penn State, Michigan and Boston College. Michigan has a chance to keep Rappleyea on board thanks to this visit, but Penn State is coming on strong.