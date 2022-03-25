A look at all the recruits visiting Michigan football this weekend

Michigan Wolverines football has had a busy week in recruiting with prospects visiting on campus in Ann Arbor. This weekend will be no different, with several recruits from the 2023 and 2024 classes set to visit over the next couple of days.

Here are the prospects scheduled to take a trip to check out U-M.

Class of 2023

Arvell Reese, Glenville (Ohio), three-star LB, No. 40 at position

Reese is a 6-foot-4, 212-pound linebacker who received a Michigan offer on March 10.

He confirmed with 247Sports’ Brice Marich he will visit to Ann Arbor this weekend, while saying his interest level in the Wolverines is high.

“I am very interested in Michigan,” Reese said. “It has always been a school I liked growing up. I don’t know much about Michigan, but I do know they are a powerhouse in college football.”

Reese, the No. 468 ranked player overall in the class of ‘23, also holds notable offers from Ohio State, USC, Purdue, Cincinnati, Kentucky and Rutgers, along with several others.

Kade Eldridge, Lynden Christian School (Wash.), three-star ATH, No. 84 at position

Eldridge confirmed to 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman he is visiting Michigan this weekend after a recent trip to Washington State.

Michigan has been recruiting Eldridge as a tight end and hasn’t offered yet, but could be close to extending one, according to Huffman’s report.

Whether an offer comes out of this weekend’s visit with Michigan’s coaching staff remains to be seen. Eldridge also has offers from Boise State, Utah, Nevada, Washington State and a few others.

Cameron Calhoun, Winton Woods (Ohio), three-star CB, No. 55 at position

Calhoun, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound corner out of Cincinnati tweeted on Thursday he will be visiting Ann Arbor on Sunday.

The 15th ranked player in the state of Ohio has yet to receive an offer from Michigan, so it will be interesting to see if the Wolverines extend one after Calhoun’s visit.

Calhoun’s notable offers are from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Class of 2024

Bryce West, Glenville (Ohio), four-star CB, No. 7 at position

West will take a visit to Michigan with his high school teammate Arvell Reese this weekend, as confirmed in the above report from Marich.

On Rivals, the 5-foot-11, 176-pound corner is ranked as the No. 59 player in the class of 2024.

He received a Michigan offer in late January and has several other notable offers from Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan State, along with several others.

Ny Carr, Colquitt County (GA.), four-star WR, No. 9 at position

Michigan offered the 6-foot, 170-pound receiver out of Georgia in February. On Rivals, Carr is ranked as the No. 57 player in the class of 2024.

Carr has numerous offers from big schools early in his recruitment, with Ohio State, Georgia, Arkansas, USC, Penn State, South Carolina and others on that list.

Landon Thomas, Colquitt County (GA.), four-star TE, No. 1 at position

Thomas is teammates with Carr, so they will be visiting at the same time.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

The Wolverines extended an offer to Thomas in February. He also has offers from Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan State, Auburn, Penn State, among many others.

Brian Robinson, Youngstown (OH.), unranked DE

According to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu, Robinson is making a trip to Michigan after just receiving offers from Kentucky and Pitt.

Robinson is 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds and is projected to play defensive end in college. He was named as one of the top performers last weekend at the Ohio Under Armour Regional and could be about to blowup on the recruiting trail. According to Trieu, Robinson is a, “high upside prospect with a great frame,” so there is a ton of potential for growth.