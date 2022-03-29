Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Spring game visitors beginning to take shape

Michigan’s spring game is coming up this Saturday and news about potential visitors are starting to pop up. Today’s roundup has information on a couple of those big prospects expected on campus this weekend, as well as one who is coming off his own visit.

Five-star EDGE making return trip to Ann Arbor

One of the highest-ranked 2023 prospects Michigan is after is Washington DC five-star defensive lineman Nyckoles Harbor. The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz reports that Harbor will be taking in the game on Saturday along with his teammate, fellow defensive lineman target Joseph Mupoyi ($).

Michigan got Harbor up for a game back in the fall, so it’s a good development to see him back on campus. It would not be a stretch to say Michigan is leading for the elite athlete so far, and this visit is an opportunity to further the lead even more.

Mupoyi is ranked as a mid-three-star right now, but he is a legitimate target for Mike Elston and the staff. He’s only played one season of football, but the potential is high for the 6-foot-6, 210-pound prospect. While his 247Sports profile only lists six offers, it’s a good list with Maryland, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State and Rutgers as the other schools after Mupoyi.

Getting both of them on campus is a smart move since they are teammates. There hasn’t been any talk of a package deal given the difference in schools going after each prospect, but going after both can’t hurt.

Top-150 OL making first trip to Michigan

While Harbor should be a familiar name to followers of Michigan recruiting, 2023 four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay is a newer target. According to TMI’s Lorenz, McVay will be making his first trip to Ann Arbor for the spring game this Saturday ($).

McVay is also considering Michigan State and has already set up an official visit to East Lansing in June. He has also recently visited Alabama, who will likely be a factor in this recruitment.

McVay is massive, listed as 6-foot-6 and 358 pounds. He holds offers from Alabama, MSU, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and several others.

Recent visit puts Michigan in top two for touted 2024 CB

Going after elite talent in Ohio has not been a fruitful effort for Michigan in the past, but it’s not going to stop the Wolverines from trying. This time, they’re pursuing 2024 cornerback Bryce West out of Glenville in Cleveland.

247Sports’ Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong talked with West about his visit, who says Michigan now sits in his top two schools ($).

“The highlights definitely were meeting the whole entire coaching staff,” West said. “They were chill fun coaches, lots of energy, excited to meet me and showed a lot of interest in me. And meeting the players, they introduced themselves to me. Many college players don’t do that and being in their meetings seeing their focus on the task at hand.”

The facilities, especially the Big House, also impressed West.

“Seeing the Big House was great actually, (I) didn’t know the stadium was that big. Now I see why it’s called the Big House,” West said. “And their facility was crazy, it was nice, everything was set up perfect.”

Even with all of those positive comments, it’s still going to be tough to get him out of Ohio, especially Glenville, where Ted Ginn Sr. has essentially shut Michigan out. Ohio State already has two Crystal Ball predictions for West.