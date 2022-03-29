2023 RB Benjamin Hall commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines football program has landed their second running back in its 2023 class, as Benjamin Hall from North Cobb (GA.) announced his pledge on his Twitter account late Tuesday morning.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pounder had been forming a strong relationship with running backs coach Mike Hart, and that relationship strengthened even further when Hall took his first visit to Ann Arbor a couple of weeks ago.

“Coach Hart knows the game,” Hall told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($). “He’s a cool guy. He really cares about the player as well as the game. I think he could really help me get better as he’s a good overall coach.”

Marich also reported that the coaching staff discussed with Hall how he would fit into the class as a complement to Michigan’s other running back commit, Cole Cabana, who is more of a speedster while Hall’s game is predicated more on power.

“They just really let me know overall that I was good as a back and as a person,” Hall said. “They let me know some things like I had good balance, good feet and good vision. The running back commit is more of a light weight scat back speed kind of guy and I’m more of an overall kind of power back, so it could work.”

Hall is now commitment No. 7 for the Wolverines’ 2023 class.

Check out Hall’s junior season highlight reel below.