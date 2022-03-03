Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Four-star defensive linemen planning to make visits to Michigan this spring

With the dead period now officially over, a growing number of recruits are making plans to visit Ann Arbor now that prospects can visit campus once again.

On Jan. 25, the Michigan Wolverines offered 2023 four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod from Camden, South Carolina. McLeod, who also has interest from a good number of SEC schools, recently told On3’s Tim Verghese ($) he plans on making multiple visits in the coming months, if possible.

“I’m planning on getting up (to Michigan),” he said. “I’m going to try to use an official visit up there and I’m also trying to go there during the spring game or something like that.”

The 6-foot-4, 301-pounder has built a relationship with defensive assistant Dylan Roney, who visited McLeod on a recruiting trip in place of Mike Macdonald when he was interviewing for the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator position.

“He was the first one that came to my school,” McLeod said. “He offered me and ever since then, the relationship took off and we just ran with it. And then ever since it’s gotten better. I feel really at home. I’ll hopefully get up there soon.”

Verghese also reported McLeod’s relationship with defensive line coach Mike Elston is strengthening and he has been in consistent contact with both aforementioned coaches.

McLeod is ranked No. 145 overall in his class. Three Crystal Ball projections are in for the hometown South Carolina Gamecocks, with the last projections being made in July.

Michigan in good standing with another four-star defensive lineman

Jamaal Jarrett (Greensboro, NC) is another four-star class of 2023 defensive lineman the Wolverines are targeting, with Elston making the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder a priority since being hired at Michigan.

Jarrett is looking to make his official visits this summer, with Michigan expected to be one of the places he will take a trip to. Jarrett told Verghese ($) Elston has been in constant contact with him and has made a push to get him on campus.

“Coach Elston’s a pretty good dude,” Jarrett said. “He’s been talking to me lately and pretty much just wants me to get out there. I’m gonna use them as one of my officials as well, get out there see the school and meet the coaches face to face.”

Jarrett also commented on head coach Jim Harbaugh, who he has also been able to build a connection with.

“He’s pretty cool,” Jarrett said. “Pretty chill dude. When he wants somebody he really wants them, he shows that he wants you, so I love that about him. I love how he treats his recruits and his players. Him staying really showed me that he wants to be out there, too.”

Jarrett is being recruited as an offensive lineman by some schools, but Michigan is recruiting him as a defensive lineman. He is ranked as the No. 25 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 13 prospect in the state of North Carolina.

There is currently one Crystal Ball projection for Jarrett wind up a North Carolina a Tar Heel, with that prediction coming last September.