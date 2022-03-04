Michigan football hires Jonathan Herd-Bond as assistant recruiting director

The Michigan Wolverines football program has made another move in its recruiting department, hiring Jonathan Herd-Bond as an assistant recruiting coordinator to work with recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach Mike Elston, among others.

Herd-Bond previously worked in the SEC with the Florida Gators in its recruiting department under Dan Mullen.

The hire comes on the heels of some recent changes and staff hirings on the recruiting front for the Wolverines, with former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson recently returning to his alma mater as an assistant director of player personnel making the most noise in the news cycle.

In more under-the-radar news, former Michigan football director of recruiting Aashon Larkins left the program a couple weeks back for a lead defensive analyst role at Ole Miss.

Rick Minter, father of new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, was also recently hired by the Wolverines as an analyst. Rick Minter has over 40 years of coaching experience and was Cincinnati's head coach from 1994-03.