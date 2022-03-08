Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Five-star makes visit for basketball game

The Michigan Wolverines’ football team is in full-swing for spring practice right now, but they’re still finding time to stay in touch with their targets and even host a few on campus.

Today’s Recruiting Roundup covers a couple of big-time visitors who made it to campus last week and a former SEC commit Michigan is keeping tabs on.

Pair of blue-chip recruits visit Ann Arbor for basketball game

Last Thursday was Senior Night for Michigan basketball, and there were some special visitors in attendance for the loss to Iowa — 2023 in-state five-star quarterback Dante Moore, 2023 three-star wide receiver commit Semaj Morgan and 2023 four-star defensive lineman Devan Houstan watched the game along with some of the Michigan coaches.

The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zuniga reported Moore was sitting with Morgan for the game and he had an “enthusiastic conversation with Ron Bellamy” at halftime ($).

It’s likely we’ll see Bellamy do a lot of the heavy lifting with Moore’s recruitment since he apparently doesn’t click that well with Matt Weiss, although Weiss was also there with the crew watching the game.

This visit was especially helpful for the Wolverines because they were able to get him on campus right before he went down to Baton Rouge for LSU’s junior day over the weekend.

Along with checking out Michigan as a school, Houstan had another reason to watch the game since his older brother Caleb is a starter on the basketball team. According to TMI’s Brice Marich, the younger Houstan made it to town on Thursday and stayed throughout the weekend with his family ($).

Mike Elston is doing a good job with Houstan so far and has a relationship with him back when he was coaching at Notre Dame. Given the connections to the school, this should be a recruitment Michigan can win.

Michigan reaches out to former Florida WR commit

Bellamy is expanding his board at wide receiver and has reached out to 2023 three-star wide receiver Darren Lawrence, according to TMI’s Marich ($). While the Wolverines have yet to offer, Lawrence said, “It would mean a lot (getting an offer) because Michigan is a big powerhouse school.”

He also gave a quote that would make Brady Hoke proud about if he would consider Michigan when he was offered:

“Of course, it’s freaking Michigan.”

Only a couple days after decommitting from Florida, Lawrence received a Crystal Ball prediction for UCF and he just took a visit there, so that may be the presumed favorite if Michigan doesn’t make a move.