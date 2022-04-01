Recruiting visitors list for Michigan football’s 2022 spring game

It’s been a while since Michigan was able to host a spring game. Given that, you would expect this to be a huge recruiting event for the program. However, there has not been much news at all about potential visitors for this weekend. You would expect more recruits in both quantity and quality to be on hand, and maybe a bunch more will show up on Saturday that weren’t announced before, but as of now the list is surprisingly bare.

Of note, on this week’s Future Brew, we discussed Nyckoles Harbor and Joseph Mupoyi from Archbishop Carroll visiting for the game. It’s since been confirmed Harbor can’t attend because of his track schedule, but the Wolverines are still trying to get Mupoyi up.

2023

DeMatha Catholic (MD) Jason Moore - Four-star, No. 50 overall, No. 6 DL

Another pass rusher from the DMV area, Moore was being recruited heavily by Mike Elston when he was at Notre Dame. Now, Elston will be working to get Moore to Ann Arbor and this visit to campus will be important. A good first visit to campus, and the Wolverines could surge in this recruitment.

East St. Louis (IL) Myles McVay - Four-star, No. 126 overall, No. 13 OT

Finding out McVay would be visiting for the spring game was a surprise considering Michigan hadn’t been mentioned in his recruitment often. But Sherrone Moore does well in Illinois and is pursuing the massive 6-foot-6, 358-pounder. Alabama, Oklahoma and Michigan State are doing well with him so far.

Mars Hill Bible School (AL) Koby Keenum - Three-star, No. 590 overall, No. 50 OT

Despite his ranking, Keenum is ranked pretty highly on Michigan’s interior offensive linemen board. Moore offered Keenum back in February, so getting him up again this soon is a good sign. Keenum doesn’t hold offers from the two big in-state schools yet, he does have one from Arkansas, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State and South Carolina, to name a few.

Christ the King (NY) Tyriq Blanding - Three-star, No. 93 DL

Michigan offered Blanding almost two full years ago. It’s been pretty quiet between the two parties since, until it was announced out of the blue that Blanding would be visiting this weekend. I don’t think he has developed as much as the staff thought he would back in 2020, but they’ll get the chance to see him in person.

2024

Lipscomb Academy (TN) Edwin Spillman - unranked LB

While Spillman is currently unranked, that won’t be the case for long with offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and others. Spillman’s brother is currently committed to Tennessee, so the Vols may be considered an early favorite.

New Palestine (IN) Ian Moore - unranked IOL

Moore doesn’t have an offer from Michigan yet, but holds several others and plays in a strong program at New Palestine. Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Tennessee, West Virginia and others have offered so far.