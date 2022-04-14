Recruiting Roundup: Michigan visit ‘exceeded expectations’ for five-star QB

While Michigan is still working on building this cycle’s recruiting class, it’s never too early to get a jump on the next cycle as the Wolverines had a big time class of 2024 prospect visit Ann Arbor last Friday.

Five-star quarterback impressed with Wolverines after visit

Julian Sayin, a five-star class of 2024 quarterback from Carlsbad (Calif.) and one of the top ranked recruits in his class, visited Michigan last Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was offered by the Wolverines in mid-March, which instantly sparked Sayin’s interest in the program and prompted him to take his first ever trip to campus.

Sayin told 247Sports’ Brice Marich ($) the trip blew him away.

“It was great,” Sayin told Marich. “First time being in Ann Arbor and it definitely exceeded my expectations. The facilities, the energy from the coaching staff, and I was able to watch the teams morning lift and loved seeing their culture (all exceeded my expectations).”

Sayin also told Marich he got the opportunity to connect with co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss while having a phone call with coach Jim Harbaugh, who was taking in the Masters in Augusta.

As far as where Michigan ranks in Sayin’s recruitment, he told Marich Michigan is high and he’ll be visiting again.

“I really enjoyed my time there and they sit high in my recruitment,” Sayin said.

Sayin ranks as the No. 7 overall player in the 2024 class on the 247Sports composite rankings, the No. 2 quarterback and the top ranked recruit overall in the state of California.

Four-star class of 2023 OL enjoys second Michigan visit

Charles Jagusah, an offensive tackle out of Rock Island (Ill.) is one of Michigan’s top targets for the 2023 cycle. The four-star visited Michigan for the second time last Sunday.

Jagusah talked to Marich ($) and explained how the trip went while giving some of the highlights of the visit.

“It was good,” Jagusah told Marich. “It was nice to go on a day where it’s a little more quiet and you can just see what it’s like on a normal day.

“(The highlights were) mainly just getting to sit down with coach Moore and learn more about what they do technique wise and getting to meet one of the guys from the offensive line group. We had lunch with Givoanni (El-Hadi). He’s a funny person and I enjoyed being around with him.”

Michigan offered the 6-foot-6, 308-pounder back in August and have continued to recruit him aggressively.

Offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has built a strong relationship with Jagusah and last Sunday’s visit apparently strengthened that relationship even further.

“I’d say it helped a lot,” Jagusah said. “I got to know more of what he teaches and how they run their offense, but also just hanging out with him for the day really helped.”

Notre Dame still seems to stand as the favorite in Jagusah’s recruitment, with three Crystal Ball projections all having him land in South Bend. But Jagusah did mention to Marich he would be taking an official visit to Ann Arbor in the summer, so the Wolverines aren’t expected to fade away in this recruitment even with Notre Dame as the favorite.

Jagusah is the No. 71 overall prospect in the class of 2023, the No. 8 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois.

Four-star class of 2023 LB puts Michigan in top 12

IMG Academy’s Jordan Hall (class of 2023) recently listed Michigan in his top 12 schools.

This date I received my first d1 offer, 2 years later I have my top schools. All glory to the man above .Recruitment still 100% open pic.twitter.com/2hrfxYbSn7 — Jordan Hall (@thejordanhall34) April 13, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound prospect received a Michigan offer last August but has not yet visited campus.

Michigan State is one of the favorites in Hall’s recruitment as he has visited East Lansing three times since late January.

Florida and South Carolina are also looking to be gaining traction in Hall’s recruitment.

With their in-state rival pushing hard in Hall’s recruitment, it will be interesting to see if the Michigan Wolverines jump in to make a bigger push to get Hall thinking about a potential opportunity in Ann Arbor.

Hall currently ranks as the No. 156 overall recruit in his class, the No. 10 linebacker in the nation and is the 30th ranked player in the state of Florida. He does not currently have any Crystal Ball projections.