VIDEO: 2023 five-star DL Nyckoles Harbor runs insane 100-meter dash time

A major target on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class for the Michigan Wolverines’ football program is turning heads yet again, and it isn’t even on the gridiron.

If you’ve been following our recruiting coverage this cycle, you’d already know that five-star defensive lineman Nyckoles Harbor is an athletic freak. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, the kid is incredibly fast for his size.

He ran a 10.32 100-meter dash time a few weeks ago in a video clip that has since gone viral. Well, he beat his personal record this weekend by running an incredible 10.28 time at the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday.

It’s no secret Harbor has Olympic speed, but to beat that previous 10.32 100-meter time is simply amazing. If he keeps this up while putting together a strong senior season with Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C., who knows how far up the rankings he could rise.

Harbor’s track season is taking up some time, so he hasn’t been able to make many visits. His three-star defensive lineman teammate, Joseph Mupoyi, visited Ann Arbor recently and had glowing things to say about his time. Unfortunately, Harbor was unable to make it because of a track meet. The plan is for the two of them to visit Michigan at some point later this offseason, so hopefully that comes to fruition in the coming months.

But for now, all the Wolverines can do is continue to recruit from afar and not let any of the competition make any serious moves with him. Michigan is in a good spot for the No. 12 overall talent in the country, so it has to make sure it knocks Harbor’s visit out of the park, whenever that happens.