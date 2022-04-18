Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin (Carlsbad, CA) had an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor this past week — Sayin visited with the Michigan coaching staff and facetimed head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was at The Masters.

Maize n Brew spoke with Sayin about his visit to Michigan, and he said the “visit was great”.

“They definitely rank high in my recruitment,” Sayin said.

Sayin describes himself as a very accurate QB with a high football IQ, he said he can make plays on the run and improvise.

Sayin had a good chat with co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, who got into scheme and what he likes about Sayin’s skill set. “Was able to sit and talk ball with coach Weiss and really enjoyed it,” Sayin said. “Talking scheme and how I would fit their offense.”

Weiss told Sayin that he likes his style of play and feels his high school offense, which runs a pro style and sometimes goes under center, would translate well to the scheme Michigan runs.

Sayin’s had a chance to look at 2021 Michigan game film and he’s a fan of how the offense attacks. “I like what they’re doing. They protect their quarterback and set up their shot plays well,” Sayin said.

Sayin noted Jim Harbaugh expressed that Sayin’s a priority for the program. “He was very sincere and just really honest,” Sayin said. “He said he wants to be my main recruiter. Can’t wait to continue our relationship.”

Sayin said he plans to circle back with Harbaugh after he wraps up his list of visits. Sayin has recently met with Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss, and also plans to visit Texas, Texas A&M, and Florida in the near future.

While Sayin is in no rush to make a commitment decision, he said Michigan is one of the schools standing out, partially because of the program culture — which became apparent when Weiss introduced Sayin to quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who Sayin called “really cool”.

“We talked for a few minutes, and he really just had great things to say about the program and coaching staff,” Sayin said. “Even Coach Weiss was saying how the culture in that room is just different and I definitely saw that.”

We’ll see where Sayin’s recruitment winds up, but as things currently stand Sayin enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor. “I loved it especially since it was my first time being there,” Sayin said. “Ann Arbor was awesome and enjoyed my time there.”

The 6-foot-1 Sayin is the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2024 class and No. 2 quarterback nationally according to 247 Sports.