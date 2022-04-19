Recruiting Roundup: Michigan’s hosts in-state QB not named Dante Moore for visit

Michigan recruiting honestly feels pretty stagnant right now, but the staff is getting set to travel across the country for in-person evaluations for the next couple months leading up to a month of official visits in June.

The staff is currently working on getting prospects locked in for dates in June as well as figuring out a contingency plan at quarterback if Dante Moore falls through. We’ll begin today’s recruiting roundup diving into the world of quarterback recruiting.

2023 in-state QB enjoys recent trip to Michigan

More intrigue was added to Michigan’s quarterback situation in 2023 when De La Salle three-star Brady Drogosh took a visit to Ann Arbor last week. Drogosh talked with TMI’s Brice Marich about his experience and hope for an offer ($).

“I spent a lot of time with coach Harbaugh and coach Weiss,” said Droosh. “They told me they loved my film and think I’m super athletic with a great arm. They just need to see me throw in person. Coach Harbaugh told me that coach Weiss should be coming to see me throw live in late April.”

So far this cycle, Michigan has put all its eggs in the Dante Moore basket, but that stance would immediately soften if the Wolverines offered Drogosh. While only ranked as a three-star so far, Drogosh has been on the rise this offseason and could see a bump up to a four-star ranking soon.

If Michigan were to offer, Drogosh’s lifelong fandom of the Wolverines could lead to a quick commitment.

“Yeah, I have been a Michigan fan my whole life,” Drogosh said. “My great uncle played there and I’ve been to around 50 games. I woke up early after we won the state championship this year to go to the Michigan-Ohio State game.”

Now the Wolverines have a decision to make. Do they get Drogosh on board then focus on landing CJ Carr in the 2024 class or do they stay the course on Moore and risk losing all three quarterbacks?

Three-star DL sets official visit

Joining a growing list of 2023 prospects set to take an official visit on June 17 is Las Vegas three-star defensive lineman Kelze Howard, per The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz ($).

Howard is ranked No. 373 overall on the 247Sports composite but is valued much more highly by 247Sports’ own rankings, who consider him a four-star and in the top 150.

Mike Elston offered Howard at the end of February and had an immediate connection that led to Michigan being one of his top schools.

Howard also has an official visit scheduled to Arizona on June 3. He also holds offers from Arizona State, BYU, Miami, Oregon, USC, Washington and others.

Another three-star DL “close” to locking in official visit

While it is not yet officially confirmed, TMI’s Lorenz also reports 2023 three-star defensive lineman Rodney Lora is also eyeing the weekend of June 17 for an official visit ($).

Not much has been said about Lora since he was offered by the staff at the end of March. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder is from Woodberry Forest, Virginia and does not yet have a ranking on the composite.

Other offers for Lora include Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Several of those schools, along with a reported offer from Dartmouth, indicate he values academics highly.

The in-state schools and Wake Forest seem to be looking the strongest for Lora so far, though that could always change after a visit to Michigan.