Recruiting Roundup: Michigan coaches visit pair of four-star prospects

The spring evaluation period is upon us for the 2023 football recruiting class. That means college coaches can visit the schools of their top targets, but unfortunately they cannot directly communicate with the recruits.

However, the Michigan Wolverines have hit the road to make sure their top targets are feeling the love. We’ll talk about a few of them today on the Recruiting Roundup.

Michigan coaches see two four-stars

The Michigan coaching staff will be on the road this week to visit a pair of 2023 four-star recruits — athlete Kenyon Sadiq (Idaho Falls, ID) and wide receiver Micah Tease (Tulsa, OK), according to Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider ($).

Sadiq is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the state of Idaho and has gained several offers from Power Five schools over the last month or so, with Michigan offering the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder just a couple weeks ago.

Along with Michigan, Boise State, Iowa State, Utah, Washington State and West Virginia are making a push in his recruitment. With the overall growing interest in his game, Michigan is wasting little time when it comes to paying a visit.

Meanwhile, Tease received an offer a week and a half ago from the Wolverines.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver who hails from the same high school as Daxton Hill (Booker T. Washington), and has two Crystal Ball projections to Oklahoma. Notre Dame is also in the mix as well.

But maybe Michigan feels it can jump in and get him thinking about what the Wolverines have to offer, as Ron Bellamy and Steve Clinkscale lead the charge in his recruitment.

Michigan makes top 6 for four-star cornerback

One of the top prospects in the 2023 class out of the state of Texas has narrowed his list of schools down to six, with Michigan making the cut.

Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad (Dallas, TX) listed Michigan among his top schools along with Florida, Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama and Miami. Alabama and Texas A&M look to be the frontrunners, as he recently visited both schools within the last few weeks.

Michigan offered the 6-foot, 170-pounder back in Feb. 2021 with Clinkscale leading the charge in his recruitment.

It’s clear Clinkscale and the Wolverines have maintained enough contact with Muhammad for him to consider Michigan as a top school so if the coaching staff could get him on campus for a visit, maybe it will cause Muhammad to think even more of the Wolverines.

Wolverines in a battle with Fighting Irish for four-star OL

Michigan has recently made a big push for 6-foot-6, 308-pound offensive tackle Charles Jagusah (Rock Island, Ill.) as he recently visited Ann Arbor last Sunday.

Jagusah has built a very strong relationship with offensive line coach Sherrone Moore and has been impressed with the campus and academics as well.

“At Michigan, I am close with coach Moore,” Jagusah told On3’s Chad Simmons ($). “We watched film when I was there and I like how he sees me. They have a lot of older offensive linemen, so I would have a chance to come in and compete. The campus and academics are really strong at Michigan, too.”

But the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Illinois also has his eye on Notre Dame and was impressed with his recent visit to South Bend.

“They are very similar schools to me,” Jagusah also told Simmons. “Both have great academics, they offer big networks, they have great coaches, and they both offer great opportunities.”

Jagusah currently has three Crystal Ball predictions, which all have him projected to land at Notre Dame with coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish. But Michigan is making it a real battle here and look to get him back for an official visit later this summer. Those official visits will be crucial in his recruitment, so stay tuned for more on this one.