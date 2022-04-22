Transfer DT Cam Goode commits to Michigan

UCF defensive tackle transfer Cam Goode announced on Twitter he will be joining Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound lineman started his college career with the Virginia Teach Hokies before transferring out of the program before fall camp in 2018, when Goode was a freshman. He enrolled at UCF in Dec. 2018 and played three seasons with the Knights while appearing in 33 games.

The 2021 season was Goode’s best in his college career, totaling 24 tackles and three sacks to go along with an interception in 13 games, while starting in three of those games. Goode also forced four fumbles last season, which ranked 12th in the nation overall and is tied for the fourth-most in a single season at UCF.

With the addition of Goode, Mike Elston and the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff should be feeling good about its depth along the interior on the defensive front, led by projected starters Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins.

The Wolverines were likely feeling good about their overall depth even before the addition of Goode as long as underclassmen like Rayshaun Benny and George Rooks continue to develop at a rapid rate. Freshman Mason Graham also looked good in Michigan’s spring game.

But Goode, even if he doesn’t start, is an experienced player who is good against the run and has a nose for the football, which will likely be useful in several of Michigan’s defensive packages this fall.