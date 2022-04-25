Where Michigan coaches traveled during the first week of the spring evaluation period

The spring evaluation period started last Monday, allowing college football coaches to go high schools in person, talk to coaches and watch workouts of their targets. Because of the Easter holiday, many schools were off on Monday, but the staff was a full go on Tuesday and throughout the week as they criss-crossed the country hitting as many schools as possible.

Through extensive Twitter deep-diving and reports from other outlets, I was able to piece together a pretty comprehensive list of which Michigan Wolverines coaches were where each day. Here are the prospects that were visited and who visited them:

Monday, April 18

Like mentioned above, there wasn’t much action on Monday. But someone from Michigan’s staff did stop by River Rouge according to their Twitter account.

River Rouge is the home of 2024 four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh, who later that week on Friday visited Michigan’s campus.

Another unnamed coach also went to check out Frederick Douglass High School in Kentucky, where they visited 2023 three-star defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless just a few days after offering him. Steve Clinkscale’s son, EJ, is a 2024 cornerback at the school so I’m guessing it was him that visited.

Tuesday, April 19

Tuesday is when the real action started. George Helow and Jesse Minter traveled down to Tallahassee to visit 2023 four-star linebacker commit Raylen Wilson right off the bat. Wilson has been wavering after taking visits to Florida and Georgia this offseason, so it’s a good idea to go down and show him some love.

The duo also visited Robert F Munroe Day School, which has a few prospects of interest but none with Michigan offers. Four-star receiver Ahmari Borden is a Stanford commit in the 2023 class. In 2024, Keishawn Mashburn is an edge with a few Power 5 offers so far and Ostin Perkins is a running back with interest from G5 schools right now.

Clinkscale was also in Florida, but closer to the Tampa area. He was at Wharton High School, where he offered 2024 four-star edge Booker Pickett Jr. and 2024 unranked running back Arkese Parks. Wharton is also the home of Dijon Johnson, a four-star cornerback who just committed to Ohio State a couple of days earlier but does hold a Michigan offer.

Clinkscale visited Zephyrhills High School as well. They have 2025 wide receiver DJ Pickett who holds a Michigan offer, as well as offers from the rest of the country. He looks to be one of the top players in the country in his class at this point. While in Zephyrhills, Clinkscale visited Wiregrass Ranch High School where he offered 2024 four-star receiver Izaiah Williams. Like Wharton, Wiregrass Ranch has a 2023 prospect Michigan was high on in three-star receiver Bryson Rodgers who committed to Ohio State the same day as Johnson.

Clinkscale also went over to Orlando to visit West Orange High school, where he made Michigan the first school to offer 2025 cornerback Ivan Taylor, who is the son of former Steelers corner Ike Taylor.

Elsewhere, Sherrone Moore and Jay Harbuagh were both in the state of Missouri, with Moore taking Kansas City and Harbaugh canvassing St. Louis.

The most important prospect Moore visited was 2023 top-100 tackle Cayden Green, one of the top offensive line targets on their board. While at Lee’s Summit North, Green’s high school, Moore also offered Williams Nwaneri, a four-star edge in the 2024 class and Isaiah Mozee, a wide receiver in the 2025 class.

Moore offered 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague while at Rockhurst High School. He also visited Blue Valley North, a school that traditionally produces talent but doesn’t have anyone of note for the next couple classes.

Jay Harbaugh has plenty of respect in the St. Louis area after discovering Hassan Haskins back in 2018, so it makes sense to send him there. He really pounded the pavement, visiting at least six schools from what I could find.

At Cardinal Ritter, Harbaugh handed out two offers, to 2023 three-star wide receiver Fredrick Moore and 2025 running back Jamarion Parker. The school also has four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr., who already holds a Michigan offer and is becoming a top target.

Harbaugh also hit up two schools with 2023 Missouri commits. Francis Howell has Brett Norfleet, the 6-foot-7 four-star defensive lineman who holds a Michigan offer. Troy Buchanan has Jahkai Lang, a three-star edge who hasn’t been offered by Michigan.

Three other schools visited by Harbaugh include Duchesne, Lutheran North and Parkway North. There aren’t many notable prospects at these schools, with the top candidates being 2023 three-star edge Jamond Mathis at Duchesne and 2024 three-star defensive lineman Demetrius Jones at Lutheran North.

Grant Newsome was busy hosting 2024 three-star tight end Luca Puccinelli on campus Tuesday, but still found time to travel down to Ohio to watch the workout of 2024 four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway at Chillicothe High School. Galloway is going to be a top target at the position for next class and recently visited campus.

Ron Bellamy went out to visit Kenyon Sadiq at Skyline High School in Idaho. I’m not positive that it was definitely on Tuesday, but we do know he went to see him and he was in other parts of the country every other day so by process of elimination we get here. Sadiq just entered the Top 247 on 247Sports and can play either side of the ball, though Bellamy may have been pitching him for wide receiver. Expect him to make it to campus sometime soon.

Finally, someone visited Cass Tech on Tuesday, but it wasn’t announced which coach. 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson is the obvious guy to check on but Michigan doesn’t need a reason to visit Cass Tech, who has produced a myriad of great Wolverines.

If I had to guess, it was Matt Weiss who visited Cass Tech since he was also at Martin Luther King at some point to see Dante Moore. Weiss was reportedly at King for three hours, so he’s still putting in the work to try and build the relationship between the two.

Wednesday, April 20

Wednesday was another busy day, with Clinkscale doing a lot of traveling. At one point he was down in Texas, visiting the school of Notre Dame 2023 four-star safety commit Peyton Bowen. Like a couple of the Irish’s top rated recruits, Bowen has been soft in his commitment and Michigan is one of the schools angling for a flip.

Denton Guyer is a traditional Texas football powerhouse with three top-100 prospects in 2023 including Bowen. Bowen’s younger brother Eli is a four-star cornerback in the 2024 class. Michigan hasn’t offered yet but that could certainly help in this recruitment.

While in Texas, Clinkscale also traveled to South Oak Cliff High School to see 2023 top-50 cornerback Malik Muhammad, one of the top targets for the staff. Muhammad is likely to stay down south but did just put Michigan in his top six.

Since it’s Texas, South Oak Cliff is also loaded with several FBS prospects. The most notable are 2024 wide receiver Jamyri Cauley, who will probably be a top-100 guy, and 2025 linebacker Kelvion Riggins, who already holds a handful of P5 offers. Neither hold Michigan offers yet but should be evaluated.

Clinkscale also traveled up to Oklahoma to team up with Ron Bellamy while visiting Mustang High School. Mustang is the home of 2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson, who can play on either side of the ball, hence the visit by the receiver and corner coaches.

While in Oklahoma, Bellamy also took a trip to Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, which is where Michigan got Daxton Hill from. This cycle, the Wolverines are trying to land 2023 four-star wide receiver Micah Tease. Oklahoma is considered the favorite but the Hill connection will help Michigan here.

Jay Harbuagh wrapped up his time in St. Louis by going to St. Louis University High School. Michigan is going to shoot their shot with 2024 five-star receiver Ryan Wingo, who has a national offer list.

Mike Elston and Jesse Minter were in the DMV area visiting some top defensive line targets. The duo hit up Our Lady Good Counsel, where Michigan landed Kris Jenkins Jr. from a few years ago. There, they offered Aaron Chiles, a four-star linebacker in the 2024 class. The school also has a pair of four-star edges in the 2023 class. Neeo Avery is a former Penn State commit who holds a Michigan, while Dylan Gooden hasn’t been offered yet.

Elston and Minter also visited Gilman in Baltimore, the school Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi formerly led. There aren’t any notable prospects on the team right now but it’s good to keep the relationship there strong given Michigan’s connections to the school.

The other school that Poggi was the head coach of -St. Frances Academy- has much more talent. Their top-ranked guy in 2023 is four-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack, who was on campus about a month ago. Michigan has also offered 2023 three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Neal, but not much has been said about him. 2024 four-star quarterback Michael Van Buren could become a major target if something happens with CJ Carr.

Other offered prospects at St. Frances include 2024 four-star offensive lineman Cam’Ron Warren and 2025 linebacker Carlton Smith. Michigan should also take a good look at 2024 four-star linebacker Gabriel Williams and 2024 four-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu.

Of course, Elston also had to visit Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C., where 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and three-star edge Joseph Mupoyi play. The two could be a package deal and Michigan isn’t just going after Mupoyi to land Harbor — he’s a legit top target in his own right.

Finally, Elston stopped by DeMatha Catholic, the home of 2023 four-star edge Jason Moore. Michigan has been trying to get Moore up for a visit this spring but that hasn’t happened yet. Michigan also has an offer out to 2025 linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng at the school.

Mike Hart was down in Georgia on Wednesday checking up on Michigan’s most recent commit, 2023 three-star running back Benjamin Hall at North Cobb. Hall’s quarterback, three-star Malachi Singleton, is also a legitimate prospect but we all know the situation at quarterback in 2023 for Michigan.

While in Georgia, Hart also visited Centennial, where 2024 five-star offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun plays. Calhoun has offers from everybody so this will be a tough pull for Michigan.

Grant Newsome visited Imhotep Institute, handing out a couple offers in the 2024 class. Four-star defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington had just committed to Pitt when he received his Michigan offer. Three-star cornerback Kenneth Woseley was the other beneficiary of an offer. Newsome also offered Jabree Wallace-Coleman, a running back in the 2025 class.

In the 2023 class Michigan has offered two four-stars from the school, safety Rahmir Stewart and linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, though they’re not a huge factor for either.

Thursday, April 21

On Thursday, it didn’t seem like there were as many coaches on the road, as they headed back to campus to host visits. Jay Harbaugh, for example, had to be back in Ann Arbor for 2024 five-star safety Peyton Woodyard, who was on campus that day.

But a couple coaches were out still. Sherrone Moore was in and around Chicago visiting several schools. He stopped by St. Charles East, which has an interesting tackle prospect in 2023 three-star Austin Barrett. Barrett is 6-foot-7, 275 pounds and has several G5 and some lower P5 offers. Michigan hasn’t offered yet but he’s clearly on the radar.

Moore also stopped by Glenbard South, where 2023 four-star wide receiver Cam Williams plays. Williams was on campus a few weeks ago and picked up an offer from Michigan during his visit. The Wolverines look like they’ll be players in this recruitment.

The last school we know Moore stopped at was St. Ignatius in Chicago. They have 2024 four-star defensive lineman Justin Scott, who was offered by Michigan last month.

Ron Bellamy continued his recruiting odyssey in North Carolina on Thursday. He made sure to visit Rolesville High School, home of 2023 four-star receiver Noah Rogers, one of his top targets in the class. Bellamy also went to Millbrook High School, where he offered 2023 three-star receiver Nathan Leacock. Both receivers have their only Crystal Ball on in-state North Carolina State right now.

Bellamy also visited Providence Day School, who are stocked with top talent. They have 2024 five-star Jadyn Davis at quarterback, although Michigan hasn’t offered yet and probably will stay out of that recruitment. They do have offers out to 2023 three-star cornerback Chris Peal and 2025 offensive lineman David Sanders, though.

While there, Bellamy also handed out two new offers. 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin is the son of former Wolverine Jonathan Goodwin, so Michigan should have a good shot there. Jordan Shipp, another four-star receiver in 2024, also received an offer from Bellamy.

Friday, April 22

It appears everyone was back in Ann Arbor by Friday. Sherrone Moore was hosting 2023 four-star offensive lineman Spencer Fano, and a large contingent of prospects from Tennessee were visiting and tagging Steve Clinkscale, Ron Bellamy and Grant Newsome in their social media posts thanking them for the experience.

It was clearly a very busy week of recruiting for the Michigan staff, and there is plenty more to come. Bellamy is going to visit Louisiana at some point, and no one has been out to the West Coast at all yet. Stay tuned to Maize n Brew for more updates on where the coaches travel to evaluate their targets in person and build up relationships with schools and coaches.