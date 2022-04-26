Michigan Recruiting Roundup: New development with in-state four-star

The Michigan Wolverines coaching staff has been out recruiting across the country since last week during the spring evaluation period, which has given some clarity on who they view as top targets. This should hopefully translate into some momentum on the trail, as it could getting a commitment of a top in-state prospect.

In-state four-star OL makes visit to campus

Michigan has gone back and forth over whether 2023 four-star West Bloomfield offensive lineman Amir Herring is a take or not. After seemingly cooling on him for a while, that has appeared to change with Herring scheduling an unofficial visit to campus on Monday, according to On3’s EJ Holland ($).

Per Holland, things are moving in “a positive direction” for a few days now and that Sherrone Moore reached out to maintain their relationship, which may have soured with Michigan not giving him much attention lately.

Herring is “very much willing to listen to Michigan” according to Holland. Also, the fact Moore is staying off the road during a week day during the evaluation period indicates Michigan’s interest is legitimate.

Once we get a reaction from the visit, it will be easier to see if Michigan can do enough to get back in his good graces. If it can, then I wouldn’t expect Herring’s recruitment to stay open much longer. If not, it’s likely he ends up at Penn State or Nebraska.

Michigan in top two as of now for four-star OL

Another offensive lineman Michigan is doing well with is 2023 four-star Charles Jagusah. After visiting Notre Dame and Michigan recently, Jagusah spoke with 247Sports’ Allen Trieu about his perceived favorites ($).

“I had been there just once before, for a game,” Jagusah said about Michigan. “It was kind of the same. It was quieter because it was just a random Sunday and they already had their spring ball stuff done so it was a lot of getting around campus and seeing some of the spots, places to get food, stuff like that. It’s definitely a different feel than Notre Dame but I like both of them.”

Jagusah is also continuing to build his bond with Sherrone Moore.

“We are starting to get really know each other a lot more,” said Jagusah. “We talked in the fall but now I’m talking to him a lot more, talking to him about his scheme and how he runs things so just kind of developing that.”

Even though Michigan and Notre Dame are out front here, Jagusah said he’s still considering taking visits to LSU, Missouri, Miami and Wisconsin. He’ll “definitely” return to Ann Arbor and South Bend for officials in June, though.

Michigan makes top six for three-star DE

After hosting him on campus last month for an unofficial visit, Michigan was included in the top six schools for California three-star defensive end Collins Acheampong. Acheampong talked with 247Sports’ Greg Biggins about each of his top schools, which also include Miami, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington ($).

“I visited Michigan a few months back and really loved the environment there,” Acheampong said. “I was able to watch a practice and I like coach Harbaugh and how he coaches the players. It’s not about yelling or screaming. He’s a very hands-on coach and is more of a teacher and that’s how I learn best.”

Acheampong said he will make his final decision on July 1.

“I prayed about it and just felt good about that date,” Acheampong said. “I’m taking summer school so I can try to graduate early, so I wanted to lock in my decision sometime this summer. That’s why I’m taking all the visits in May and June. That way I’ll have seen all the schools and will have more than enough information to be able to evaluate everyone and make a well thought-out decision.”

The general opinion is Acheampong is likely to stay out on the West Coast, but Michigan did really impress him on his unofficial visit. Getting him back on campus for an official will be another chance to impress and convince him Michigan is the place to be.