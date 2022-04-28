Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Four-star OT from West Coast takes first visit to Ann Arbor

The Michigan Wolverines coaching staff continues to travel across the country to see prospects during the spring evaluation period, while some recruits are traveling to Ann Arbor at the same time.

Four-star OL visits Michigan for first time

Spencer Fano, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle from Provo, Utah, visited Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit last Friday.

According to 247 Sports’ Brice Marich ($), Fano returned home with a great feel for the program and the feeling was so great, the Wolverines could very well get an official visit from Fano as soon as this summer.

“Coach Sherrone Moore is one of my favorite coaches that I’ve been talking to in the recruiting process, so it was great to finally get out there and be able to sit down with him and get a look at everything the school and program have to offer,” Fano said. “I thought the campus was awesome and I really like the program as a whole with what they’re building there and their whole identity.”

Fano also said the alumni base and the networking involved with the university are things that stood out during his visit. Sitting down with head coach Jim Harbaugh was another highlight for him.

He is ranked as the No. 120 overall prospect in the class of 2023, is the 13th ranked player at his position and the No. 2 player in the state of Utah, according to composite rankings. Fano has three Crystal Ball projections all favoring BYU.

Michigan coach hits the road to visit four-star OL/DL

On Wednesday, Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston was in the Dallas area and visited 2023 four-star lineman Markis Deal (Garland, TX), according to On3’S EJ Holland ($).

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh saw the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder over the winter and Deal is thought of to be very high on Michigan’s board.

Offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has pushed for Deal and has made him a priority along the offensive line — a position where Holland projects Deal in the long run. But Holland reports Michigan is giving him the option to play along the defensive line as well, which Deal prefers.

Holland believes Michigan will get a visit from Deal in the future and the Wolverines are quietly in a good spot in his recruitment.

Deal is the No. 132 ranked player overall in the class of 2023, the No. 5 ranked interior lineman and the 26th ranked player in the state of Texas.

Moore checks in on No. 7 overall prospect in 2023 class

Offensive line coach Sherrone Moore visited the school of 2023 five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (Des Moines, IA) on Wednesday, according to Marich ($).

Just over a month ago, Proctor released his top seven schools, which included Michigan along with Notre Dame, Georgia, Penn State, Iowa, Oregon and Alabama. On3’s Marshall Levenson caught up with Proctor ($) after he released his top seven as Proctor talked to Levenson about his positive relationship with Moore.

“Coach Moore has been recruiting me hard for sure, and I really love him as a coach,” Proctor said. “I could really see me fitting in there for sure.”

Proctor currently has three official visits locked in for Alabama, Penn State and Oregon in June. With in-state Iowa in the mix as well, Moore’s visit to Proctor is likely in hopes he will use one of his last official visits to come to Ann Arbor this summer. Proctor told Levenson about a month ago Michigan was in a good spot to receive one.

“I will say yes, Michigan is probably going to be one of those officials,” he said. “I haven’t been there since my freshman year, so I really need to get back. I have been there one time, and it is definitely my dad’s favorite school.”

Proctor is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2023 and the No. 1 player in the state of Iowa. His two Crystal Ball projections have him staying in state and landing with Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.