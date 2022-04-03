2023 three-star TE Andrew Rappleyea flips from Michigan to Penn State

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines will look elsewhere at the tight end position in the 2023 class, as three-star Andrew Rappleyea just flipped his commitment to Penn State.

“Michigan is a great place with great people but the reality is, I committed too quickly and I take full responsibility for that,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have come to realize that my heart is at Penn State. I have developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff dating back to my first visit last September. I’m excited about matriculating at Penn State and playing football four hours from my home. I am completely and fully committed to Penn State. My recruitment is closed. Thank you.”

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder from Milton, Massachusetts committed to Michigan back in January when Jay Harbaugh was still the position coach. But the reshuffling of coaches in Ann Arbor may have turned Rappleyea off to the idea of playing in Ann Arbor. He visited Penn State a couple weeks ago and made his decision to flip there Sunday morning.

It’s always a bummer to lose out on a prospect you liked enough to take early in the cycle, but the Wolverines are continuing to recruit other tight ends around the country in this class. Three-star Deakon Tonielli is among the top targets on the board for new tight ends coach Grant Newsome. He visited for the Ohio State game last year and came back for a return visit a few weeks ago.

Other notable tight end offers in the 2023 class include four-star Riley Williams, three-star Matthew Klopfenstein and unranked Collins Acheampong.