Recruiting Roundup: Pair of interesting prospects make post-spring game visits

The Michigan Wolverines didn’t have that many big-name visitors on hand for their spring game after all, but in the couple days following there were a couple of intriguing prospects on campus.

Transfer DT on campus for official visit

Michigan has been looking to bolster its defensive line this offseason and one of the targets being pursued in the transfer portal is UCF defensive lineman Cam Goode. According to The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz, Goode is currently in Ann Arbor for an official visit spanning from Sunday to Tuesday ($).

This is the third official visit for Goode, who is coming off trips to Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

Notably, Goode could have measured around/under six feet while on his visit, according to Lorenz, which makes him less than ideal as a major contributor. He does tip the scales at over 300 pounds though, so he does have the size to plug some holes as a role player.

Goode was ranked 554th coming out of high school and originally signed with Virginia Tech in the 2018 class before transferring to UCF.

Top-100 TE makes early week visit to Michigan

Another recruit on campus Monday was 2024 four-star tight end Jack Larsen, per TMI’s Brice Marich ($).

Larsen hails from Charlotte, North Carolina and is ranked the No. 3 tight end, according to the 247Sports composite.

Michigan offered Larsen only a couple weeks ago on March 15, and is clearly someone new tight ends coach Grant Newsome is targeting early on.

Other than Michigan, Larsen holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and several others.

This is the first visit to campus for Larsen, and having it come so soon after his offer indicates a high level of interest.

Five-star EDGE target goes viral with blazing track time

2023 five-star defensive lineman Nyckoles Harbor was originally reported to be visiting Michigan for the spring game, but had to cancel because of a track meet. In that track meet, Harbor went viral with his 10.32 time in the 100 meters.





Nyckoles Harbor and T'mars McCallum battle it out once again at the Beach Run Invitational in Myrtle Beach.



Watch the full meet on demand --> https://t.co/dHBfu49QAp pic.twitter.com/QlE0mKYDBQ — RunnerSpace (@runnerspace) April 3, 2022

Watching the video, it’s almost comical seeing someone of Harbor’s size compete and win against this group. It’s certainly enticing to picture Harbor translating that to the field and he picked up a lot of attention from the race, though if you’ve been following Michigan recruiting at all you’ve already known the name for a while.

Harbor’s dedication to track has limited him from being able to take many visits so far this spring. When he schedule opens up again, expect him to make it to Ann Arbor again as Michigan is in good position so far for the five-star.