Recruiting Roundup: Four-star OL set to visit Michigan this weekend

After what turned out to be a thin list of spring game visitors last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines still have plenty of time to get recruits on campus to check out what the university and program have to offer. In fact, one highly regarded prospect is visiting later this weekend.

Four-star OT visiting Michigan this weekend

Charles Jagusah, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Rock Island, Ill., is set to visit Michigan this Sunday, according to a report from 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($).

The Wolverines extended an offer to Jagusah last August. Offensive line coach Sherrone Moore paid a visit to the 6-foot-6, 308-pounder back in January, although this weekend will be the first time Jagusah will be checking out Ann Arbor for a visit.

According to Trieu’s report, Jugusah will be in South Bend the day before he takes his Michigan visit to see Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

The Irish look to be the frontrunner in Jagusah’s recruitment so far, with three Crystal Ball projections in favor of Notre Dame landing him. But the Wolverines seem to stand as the Irish’s strongest competitor at the moment.

Jagusah is the No. 7 ranked offensive tackle in his class and is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Illinois, according to 247Sports.

Texas commit planning official visit to Michigan

Four-star class of 2023 safety Jamel Johnson committed to Texas last November, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he has closed the door on his potential options.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Arlington, Texas native made his pledge early and wanted to stay close to home, but has remained in contact with other schools — which includes the Wolverines, according to a report from On3’s EJ Holland ($).

Johnson remains committed to Texas, but made clear he is keeping his options open.

“Everything is good with Texas,” Johnson said. “I’m still open, though. I’m looking at some other schools and making some visits.”

Michigan offered Johnson back in Jan. 2021 when Maurice Linguist was his lead recruiter before taking the Buffalo head coaching job. But Steve Clinkscale, who replaced Linguist last offseason, picked up communication with Johnson and contact never dropped off.

Johnson told Holland that Michigan wants him on campus for an official visit this summer, a visit he plans on following through on.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 170 overall player in the 2023 class, the 13th ranked safety and the No. 30 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Michigan in the picture for one of nation’s top prospects in class of 2024

Linebackers coach George Helow recently extended an offer to 2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown of Jefferson, Ga. He recently told Brice Marich from 247 Sports ($) he was elated to receive an offer from the Wolverines.

“It’s super exciting to get an offer from a place like Michigan,” Brown told The Michigan Insider. “It’s a super historical program that has always had great historical value.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker holds a slew of impressive offers, including from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Ole Miss and many others.

Brown is ranked the No. 6 player in his class, the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia.