Final Michigan class of 2022 target Josh Conerly Jr. commits to Oregon

One of the top players in the 2022 class has made a decision on which school he will be playing for in the fall.

Josh Conerly Jr., the No. 15 ranked player in the class who delayed his decision past the December and February signing dates, announced his commitment to Oregon to play for the Ducks.

The five-star from Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) chose Oregon over Michigan, USC, Miami, Oklahoma, and Washington.

The Michigan Wolverines offered Conerly back in April 2020 and seemed to be the favorite to land the 6-foot-5, 283-pounder early in his recruitment. But as time passed, Michigan gradually lost momentum on Conerly with distance factoring in as he ultimately decided to stay on the West Coast.

It was expected that Conerly would join new head coach Lincoln Riley at USC, but he surprisingly decided to stay a bit closer to home and head to Oregon instead.

With Conerly’s decision, it all but puts a bow on Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class, which ranks ninth in the nation and third in the Big Ten.