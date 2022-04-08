Recruiting update on 2023 in-state four-star OL Amir Herring

The Michigan Wolverines have six recruits currently committed to the 2023 class. At this point, a glaring need for them this cycle is along the offensive line, and they will likely need a couple of guards and tackles each.

One of the top prospects in the state of Michigan in the 2023 class is four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder projects to the inside at the next level and is among the best in the nation, ranking at No. 215 overall on 247Sports’ composite.

Michigan offered Herring way back on July 1, 2020 and was a very early top target when he was offered. With him being a highly talented player and from West Bloomfield — Ron Bellamy territory — you’d think this recruitment would have ended already. So what’s the hold up?

Well, I’ve been told by a source close to this recruitment that the Wolverines have not been recruiting Herring as hard as they previously were. In fact, of the schools recruiting Herring that he is still strongly considering, Michigan is “definitely at the bottom” as far as communication goes.

As for the schools pushing for Herring the most, the source noted Cincinnati, Pitt, Nebraska, Boston College and Missouri, in no particular order. Penn State is also involved here as well. Herring is reportedly “happy and excited” about those other schools vying for his services.

Herring is also interested in Michigan State and has been chatting it up more lately with Mel Tucker and his staff. He went to East Lansing last weekend, skipping the U-M spring game after not receiving a direct invitation from the staff. Had the invite been directly communicated to him, it’s likely he would have went to Michigan’s spring game instead.

Herring has a desire to see the field early, but that is a tough task for any offensive lineman, so that won’t necessarily make or break where he ends up at the next level. What will, however, is relationships. And as of right now, his relationship with Moore isn’t in the best of shape due to the aforementioned lack of communication.

Whether Michigan pushed him down its recruiting board or something else happened, it really appears Michigan has cooled on Herring. Moore has been offering other offensive linemen this offseason and, at least according to my source, has neglected to continue recruiting Herring as hard as he once was.

This is a rather interesting development. Herring is one of the best interior offensive line prospects not just in the Midwest, but in the entire country. He was named the Alpha Dog at the Ohio Under Armour Regional back in March and was awarded an invite to the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game because of that performance.

Bottom line — if Michigan wants Herring in the class, it will have to put more effort in. Otherwise, the Wolverines could lose him to another school. Or even worse, a rival school.