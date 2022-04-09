2023 Michigan RB commit makes big jump in recruiting rankings

In-state running back and Michigan football class of 2023 commit Cole Cabana (Dexter, Mich.) has recently made a big jump in the latest 247Sports composite ranking update.

Cabana remains a four-star recruit, but is now ranked as the No. 174 overall player in his class and the No. 9 running back in the nation. That is a jump of 73 spots in the last week, and 140 spots in the last two months alone.

Cabana committed to Mike Hart and the Michigan Wolverines on Feb. 5 after being offered by Michigan on Jan. 15. Michigan beat out the likes of Michigan State, Purdue, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and others who offered the rising prospect.

Clearly, there is growing consensus among analysts that Cabana’s game should be held in high regard, which is reflected in the recent rankings and suggests Michigan started recruiting him at the right time before other schools had a chance to jump into the mix.

Cabana is an all-purpose running back who uses speed and quickness to get off the edge and uses his burst to break away from defenders in the open field. He is also regarded as a fluent pass catcher out of the backfield who can turn a standard check down play into an explosive play if he finds open space. He also shows willingness to run in between tackles and fight for yards inside while using his vision to find creases to burst through.

He is one of two running backs in Michigan’s 2023 class thus far along with Benjamin Hall, a three-star from North Cobb (Ga.) who became the second commit in the class at the position when he committed on March 29.

Michigan has six total pledges in its 2023 class, which ranks 11th overall in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.