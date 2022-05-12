Recruiting Roundup: Four-star DE locks in official visit to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines continue to stay busy on the recruiting trail, with prospects locking in both official and unofficial visits to Ann Arbor in the near future. On today’s Recruiting Roundup, we’ll take a look at a few of the more recent visit confirmations.

Four-star DE sets official visit to Michigan in June

2023 four-star defensive end Collins Archeampong (Anaheim, CA) has set a date of June 10 for his official visit to Ann Arbor, according to 247Sports’ Gregg Biggins ($).

Back in April, Archeampong listed his top six schools which included Michigan, Miami, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington. Recently, he added LSU to the mix as well.

While Archeampong also plays tight end in high school, Mike Elston and Jesse Minter are recruiting the 6-foot-7, 230-pound prospect as a defensive end.

Archeampong told 247Sports when he visited Michigan a few months back he loved the environment, but wasn’t able to spend a ton of time with the coaches and is excited to be able to do more of that this time around.

He is the No. 308 ranked player in the class and the No. 22 ranked player in the state of California, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Recently offered OT visiting Michigan for the first time this weekend

Logan Howland, a class of 2023 offensive lineman from Princeton, New Jersey, will take an unofficial visit to Michigan this Saturday, which will mark his first trip ever to Ann Arbor.

Michigan just recently offered the 6-foot-7, 280-pounder, with Howland telling 247Sports’ Brice Marich ($) he can’t wait for the experience.

“I’m really excited to get there and meet the coaches,” Howland said. “I want to learn as much as I can about the program because I just started talking to the staff recently.”

Howland also told Marich while he hasn’t yet set up an official visit to Michigan, he is planning to in the future.

He holds other offers from Iowa, Miami, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, among others. There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Howland.

Michigan in the mix for former Penn State commit

The Wolverines are firmly in the recruitment of ex-Penn State commit, 2023 four-star defensive end Neeo Avery, according to On3’s EJ Holland ($).

Holland reported Bellamy spent May 11 in Olney, Maryland, to see Avery during a college showcase for his high school. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder did not participate in the showcase due to recently coming off a torn ACL, but schools are still showing a high level of interest in the four-star who can play multiple positions.

Michigan offered him back in November and Holland reported that Bellamy and the Wolverines are working on getting him on campus for an official visit sometime this summer.

Good Counsel, Avery’s High School, is also home to 2024 linebacker Aaron Chiles, who recently picked up a Michigan offer and is very interested in the Wolverines, according to Holland.

Avery is the No. 18 ranked edge in the class and the No. 5 player in the state of Maryland, according to the composite.