Where Michigan coaches visited during the third week of the spring evaluation period

We’re entering the third week of the evaluation period and the Michigan coaches are still earning their miles by hitting up high schools all over the country to show love to players and evaluate up-and-coming prospects. Somehow, they still have targets left to see but they’re leaving no stone unturned.

Jesse Minter

We’ll start off this recap with Minter since he started off the week on a tear in Alabama. All in all, Minter offered nine prospects while in the state on Monday. I don’t think he had time to visit every school, but he did hit plenty of them. Here’s everyone Minter offered:

2024 edge Sterling Dixon - Mobile Christian School

2024 RB J’Marion Burnette - Andalusiax

2024 WR Mario Craver - Clay-Chalkville

2025 RB Santae McWilliams - Saraland

2025 WR Ryan “Hollywood” Williams - Saraland

2025 OL Micah DeBose - Vigor

2025 LB Jakaleb Faulk - Highland Home

2025 RB Anthony Rogers - Pike Road

2025 Edge Malik Autry - Opelika

Minter joined a handful of other schools by offering Faulk after visiting Highland Home. The school also has four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk in the 2023 class who holds a Michigan offer, but it looks like an in-state battle between Alabama and Auburn right now.

Surprisingly, Minter visited Elba High School without offering another 2025 running back. Alvin Henderson already holds several SEC, Big 12 and ACC offers, plus schools like Notre Dame and Penn State.

There seems to be only one notable prospect at Mobile Christian School, who Minter offered in 2024 four-star edge Sterling Dixon. Stanhope Elmore High School was a similar story. Minter stopped by but they don’t have any prospects with a Michigan offer.

It’s a different story at Clay-Chalkville, which has traditionally been a prolific talent producer in the state. There, Minter offered Craver, a four-star athlete in the 2024 class. The school also has top-50 cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe on the roster, though he’s going to be tough to pull from the south.

Minter resurfaced in Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday. He stopped by Cedar Grove High School, which is the second time Michigan was at the school following Mike Elston last week. Louisville commit Adonijah Green is a three-star edge the staff clearly has interest in.

Milton High School is home to two three-star safeties in the 2023 class. One, Robert Billings, received a Michigan offer right before the evaluation period started. The other, Bryce Thornton, has yet to receive one though both have a bevy of offers. Michigan has been after 2024 receiver Debron Gatling for a long time now, although weirdly he is unranked on every site except for Rivals, where he is a top 100 prospect.

Minter visited Trinity Christian School to see one of Michigan’s top targets at cornerback, 2023 four-star Florida commit Aaron Gates. Steve Clinkscale has already stopped by the school to see Gates a couple weeks ago.

At Roswell High School, Minter saw another talented corner in four-star Ethan Nation. Michigan has offered but not much has been mentioned about him. Westlake High School has two touted members of the secondary, 2023 four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell and 2024 safety Christian Peterson. Michigan has offered Peterson but not Terrell.

Finally, Minter teamed up with Elston to visit North Gwinnett and see 2023 four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald. Michigan would love to land McDonald as the staff is very high on him, but they’ll have to beat out Georgia for his signature.

Sherrone Moore

Like Minter, Moore was in Georgia last week. On Monday, Moore hit up a few schools in the suburbs of Atlanta. Three-star offensive lineman Paul Mubenga at Buford is quickly rising up Moore’s board and has recently set an official visit date of June 10 to Michigan. Buford is also absolutely loaded in the 2024 class with five-star athlete KJ Bolden, five-star edge Eddrick Houston, four-star edge KingJoseph Edwards, and four-star safety Tyshun White. Michigan has offered the first three, along with 2025 linebacker Jadon Perlotte.

At Cartersville High School, Moore liked 2024 offensive lineman Malachi Toliver enough to offer him. They also have 2023 three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Cline, but Michigan extended an offer to him.

Another school with quality offensive linemen is Eagle’s Landing Christian. Michigan recently offered Zechariah Owens and DJ Chester, who are both 2023 four-star offensive linemen. There is some work to be done but Michigan could make up ground with both.

Fast forward to Friday and Moore was back in his familiar recruiting territory of Illinois. There, he took a visit to Immaculate Conception Prep, where the one notable recruit is 2024 three-star athlete KJ Parker. Parker has offers from both Iowa and Iowa State but that’s it right now.

Jay Harbaugh

Harbaugh spent the week touring the West Coast, moving from south to north. On Monday, he was in Arizona, checking out a handful of schools.

Three out of the four schools Harbaugh visited don’t have any players with Michigan offers, but there are some interesting guys. Brophy Prep has Mardale Rowe, a 2024 three-star edge with a few Pac-12 offers and Iowa State. Higley and Casteel High Schools both have four-star corners in the 2024 class. Higley has Nijrell Eason II, while Casteel has Jeremiah Newcombe. Both have solid offer lists that will likely grow throughout the process.

At Saguaro High School, Harbaugh offered 2025 offensive lineman Logan Powell. The school also has 2023 four-star wide receiver Deric English, though he hasn’t been offered by Michigan yet.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh was up in Washington state, where he offered 2024 four-star linebacker Brayden Platt at Yelm High School.

He also stopped by Lincoln High School, where two intriguing 2023 prospects play. The first is five-star edge Jayden Wayne, who Michigan has been on the periphery with for a while. They also have four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson, who the staff was monitoring before he committed to Missouri recently.

Ron Bellamy

For the second week in a row Bellamy was in Texas seeing a bunch of Michigan targets around the Houston area. On Monday he visited North Shore, where the highlight was a pair of cornerbacks. 2023 four-star Jacoby Davis was offered by Michigan in January, while Bellamy offered 2025 Devin Sanchez following the visit.

He also visited Clear Lake High School, the home of two four-star defensive backs in the 2024 class who don’t hold Michigan offers yet, safety Damani Maxson and cornerback Hunter Moddon.

The next day, Bellamy went to Tompkins High School, where he offered 2024 offensive lineman Ashton Funk.

He also visited Cy Woods, where he saw 2023 three-star defensive lineman Terrance Green who doesn’t have an offer yet but holds plenty of others.

The same day, Bellamy went out to the middle of nowhere to Shiner High School, where 2023 four-star athlete Dalton Brooks happens to play. Expect Brooks to return the favor with an official visit soon.

Later in the week, Bellamy traveled to his home state of Louisiana to see 2023 five-star receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., who recently put Michigan in his top six schools. I’m also sure Bellamy hit up plenty of other schools while in the area, but there hasn’t been any publicly available news about that.

Mike Elston

Elston didn’t surface anywhere until Wednesday, when he was in North Carolina visiting Burlington Cummings. The school is the home of 2024 four-star athlete Jonathan Paylor, who interestingly doesn’t have a Michigan offer yet.

Elston went down the coast on Thursday, visiting 2023 four-star edge Jaybron Harvey at Southern in Durham, North Carolina first. Then he stopped by Camden High School in South Carolina to see four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, another big target at his position.

Finally, as covered above, Elston met up with Jesse Minter to see four-star defensive linemanm Kayden McDonald at North Gwinnett.

Grant Newsome, Steve Clinkscale, Mike Hart, Matt Weiss

Let’s wrap it up with the few stops made by each of the remaining coaches.

Newsome went coast to coast last week, starting out at Iona Prep in New York on Monday. The closest prospect at Michigan’s level there is 2023 three-star linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, who has a few P5 offers.

On Thursday, Newsome was out in Central Catholic in Portland, Oregon visiting one of his top targets, four-star tight end Riley Williams. The next day, he traveled up to Bellevue High School in Washington to see another target, 2024 four-star tight end Hogan Hansen.

Steve Clinkscale was in everyone’s favorite state, Ohio, early in the week. He stopped by Reynoldsburg High School, though they don’t have anyone of note. Austintown-Fitch has 2024 three-star edge Brian Robinson, who was offered by Michigan in March.

At Ironton High School, Clinkscale saw Trevor Carter, a 2023 three-star linebacker currently committed to Cincinnati but is of interest to Michigan. They’ve also been poking around 2023 three-star running back Jaquez Keyes, but haven’t pulled the trigger on an offer yet.

Mike Hart was in Virginia on Thursday, visiting both Unity Reed and Flint Hill. Neither school has a recruit with a Michigan offer but Amare Campbell, a 2023 linebacker at the former, and Joshua Clarke, a 2024 receiver at the latter both look interesting.

Matt Weiss was in California in the latter part of the week. On Thursday he visited Mission Viejo, where he saw 2023 three-star quarterback Kadin Semonza and 2023 three-star wide receiver Mikey Matthews. Neither have been offered by Michigan, but Matthews could definitely get one in the near future.

At Simi Valley on Friday, Weiss evaluated their quarterback, 2025 prospect Steele Pizzella, though he didn’t offer yet.

Finally, for the second time during the evaluation period, a coach visited Frederick Douglass in Kentucky on Monday, but it’s not known which one.