Recruiting Roundup: Dante Moore recaps recent visit to campus

Michigan hosted a very important prospect last Friday in five-star quarterback Dante Moore. Today’s roundup includes his reaction to his latest trip to campus, as well as updates with a pair of four-stars in the 2023 class.

Five-star QB gets one-on-one time with Matt Weiss

One of the biggest hurdles Michigan needs to clear in Dante Moore’s recruitment is building the relationship between him and his potential play caller in Matt Weiss. That seemed to be the point of this latest visit, according to Moore’s interview with On3’s EJ Holland ($).

“Like I said, when I first met him, I didn’t get a weird vibe, but I did get a vibe that I was going to have to really try to build a relationship with him,” said Moore about Weiss. “He’s so smart and knows so much about football. Over the last year, our bond has grown with phone calls. We’ve talked about football and the team. I think it’s growing tremendously. Everything has been great between me and him.”

Besides hanging out with Weiss and Sherrone Moore to talk football and life, they also took in Michigan’s baseball game that night, which had a good atmosphere.

“We were on the side watching. I believe they clinched a spot in the playoffs. I really watched the pitchers. I was paying attention to how they were warming up and their throwing motions,” he said. “A lot of the fans screamed ‘Go Blue’ when they saw me. It was fun. The innings can be long, but it’s fun when the guys make big plays. It was great being out there.”

Recently, Texas A&M has come into the picture as a school that has intrigued Moore. He’s scheduled to take an unofficial visit there on June 17, which stings since that’s Victors Weekend in Ann Arbor.

The positive takeaway is Moore is thinking of stretching his decision past the summer, which helps Michigan to keep working on him and prove themselves on the field.

Four-star DL schedules official visit to Michigan

Another prospect who will be taking his official visit to Michigan soon is 2023 Argyle (TX) four-star defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel, per The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

“I have a very good amount of interest in Michigan. I like the level of football they play at plus how they develop guys for the next level above college. I think it’s a great place,” said Van Poppel.

This will be Van Poppel’s first ever trip to Michigan’s campus. He’s scheduled to visit during the weekend of June 24, so the Wolverines will get his last visit of the spring. The only other school that has a visit on the books so far is Nebraska on June 10. The Huskers have the lone Crystal Ball prediction so far.

St. Louis four-star ATH being pitched on both sides of the ball

TMI’s Sam Webb recently reported that while 2023 four-star Jeremiyah Love is being recruited by most schools as a running back, Michigan could see him playing either side of the ball ($).

“Clink is recruiting Jeremiyah, but Clink and Hart are fighting over him,” said Love’s father, Jason. “Coach Hart and coach Clink both going hard in the paint about Jeremiyah because he hasn’t made up his mind which one he wants to do.”

Mr. Love discussed his thoughts about each of the coaches going after his son.

“Clink is intense. He’s got that raspy voice and he is intense. He don’t cut no corners. He’ll tell you exactly what you’re doing wrong, and he’s going to put some expletives with it. So I like that. Hart is more of a — the times that I met and spoke with him, he’s more of a fun guy. He makes it fun. He’s serious, he’s about his business, but he ain’t as intense as Clink.”

There’s still a way to go in Love’s recruitment, but he has an official visit set up to Michigan on June 10. He’ll visit Notre Dame the weekend after. Mr. Love also said they have trips to Oregon, Georgia and Texas they’re working to set up.